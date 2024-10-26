fbpx

Los Angeles Lakers game today: Start times and TV info for upcoming 2024-25 Lakers schedule

Updated:
Is there a Los Angeles Lakers game today? While there are always upcoming NBA games today, it doesn’t necessarily mean Los Angeles is taking to the hardwood. Here you can find all the information you need to know for the next matchup on the 2024-25 Los Angeles Lakers schedule.

Los Angeles Lakers game today

When is the next Los Angeles Lakers game?Saturday, October 26
Who are they playing?Sacramento Kings
Where are the Lakers playing?Crypto.com Arena
What time does the Lakers game start?7:30 PM PT
What channel is the Lakers game on?Spectrum Sportsnet
Where can we stream the Lakers game?NBA.TV, Spectrum Sportsnet+

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Lakers game today?

There is a Lakers game today. The team’s NBA regular schedule resumes Saturday with a game against the Sacramento Kings.

What time is the Lakers game today?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ next game tips off at 7:30 PM PT.

Where can I watch the Lakers game tonight?

Most Los Angeles Lakers games can be found locally on Spectrum Sportsnet or are streamed on Spectrum Sportsnet+.

What radio station is the Lakers game on tonight?

All Lakers radio broadcasts can be found on ESPN LA 710 or 1330 KWKW AM.

What is the Lakers record?


Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers record on the current NBA standings is 2-0.

What place are the Lakers in right now?

The Lakers are in first place in the Pacific Division standings.

Los Angeles Lakers roster 2024-25

Below you can find the projected starting lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers and their reserves.

Starters:

  • D’Angelo Russell, Guard
  • Austin Reaves, Guard
  • Rui Hachimura, Forward
  • Lebron James, Forward
  • Anthony Davis, Center

Reserves:

  • Gabe Vincent
  • Max Christie
  • Cam Reddish
  • Jarred Vanderbilt
  • Jalen Hood-Schifino
  • Bronny James
  • Christian Koloko
  • Maxwell Lewis
  • Quincy Olivari
  • Armel Traore
  • Jaxson Hayes
  • Dalton Knecht
  • Christian Wood

Where do the Los Angeles Lakers play at home?

The Lakers play their home games at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

What time do gates open for the Lakers games?

All gates for Lakers games at Crypto.com Arena or matchups on the road usually open an hour before tip-off.

Who is the oldest Laker?

On the current roster, Lebron James is the oldest player at 39 years old. Yet, despite his advanced age, he is still one of the best players on the team.

How many home games do the Lakers play in 2024-25?

The Lakers play 41 home and 41 away games during the 2023-24 NBA season.

2024-25 Los Angeles Lakers schedule


Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here is the upcoming Lakes schedule for all their games before the 2025 All-Star Game.

DateOpponentTime (PT)TV Info
October 22Lakers 110, Timberwolves 1037:00 PMTNT
October 25Lakers 123, Suns 1167:00 PMESPN
October 26Kings7:30 PMNBA TV
October 28@ Suns7:00 PMNBA TV
October 30@ Cavaliers4:00 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
November 1@ Raptors4:30 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
November 4@ Pistons4:30 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
November 6@ Grizzlies5:00 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
November 876ers7:00 PMESPN
November 10Raptors6:30 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
November 13Grizzlies7:00 PMESPN
November 15@ Spurs4:30 PMESPN
November 16@ Pelicans5:00 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
November 19Jazz7:30 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
November 21Magic7:30 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
November 23Nuggets7:30 PMNBA TV
November 26@ Suns7:00 PMTNT
November 27@ Spurs5:30 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
November 29Thunder7:00 PMESPN
December 1@ Jazz5:00 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
December 2@ Timberwolves5:00 PMNBA TV
December 4@ Heat4:30 PMNBA TV
December 6@ Hawks6:30 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
December 8Trail Blazers6:30 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
December 19@ Kings7:00 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
December 21@ Kings3:00 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
December 23Pistons7:30 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
December 25@ Warriors 5:00 PMABC/ESPN
December 28Kings7:30 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
December 31Cavaliers6:00 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
January 2Trail Blazers7:30 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
January 3Hawks7:30 PMNBA TV
January 5@ Rockets4:00 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
January 7@ Mavericks4:30 PMTNT
January 9Hornets7:30 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
January 11Spurs7:30 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
January 13Spurs7:30 PMNBA TV
January 15Heat7:00 PMESPN
January 17Nets7:30 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
January 19@ Clippers6:00 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
January 21Wizards7:30 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
January 23Celtics7:00 PMTNT
January 25@ Warriors5:30 PMABC
January 27@ Hornets4:00 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
January 28@ 76ers4:30 PMTNT
January 30@ Wizards4:00 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
February 1@ Knicks5:30 PMABC
February 4@ Clippers7:00 PMTNT
February 6Warriors7:00 PMTNT
February 8Pacers1:00 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
February 11Jazz7:30 PMSpectrum Sportsnet
February 12@ Jazz6:00 PMSpectrum Sportsnet

Lakers record by year

  • 2023-24: 47-35
  • 2022-23: 43-39
  • 2021-22: 33-49
  • 2020-21: 42-30
  • 2019-20: 52-19
  • 2018-19: 37-45
  • 2017-18: 35-47

