Los Angeles Lakers game today: Start times and TV info for upcoming 2024-25 Lakers schedule

Is there a Los Angeles Lakers game today? While there are always upcoming NBA games today, it doesn’t necessarily mean Los Angeles is taking to the hardwood. Here you can find all the information you need to know for the next matchup on the 2024-25 Los Angeles Lakers schedule.
Los Angeles Lakers game today
|When is the next Los Angeles Lakers game?
|Saturday, October 26
|Who are they playing?
|Sacramento Kings
|Where are the Lakers playing?
|Crypto.com Arena
|What time does the Lakers game start?
|7:30 PM PT
|What channel is the Lakers game on?
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|Where can we stream the Lakers game?
|NBA.TV, Spectrum Sportsnet+
Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.
Is there a Lakers game today?
There is a Lakers game today. The team’s NBA regular schedule resumes Saturday with a game against the Sacramento Kings.
What time is the Lakers game today?
The Los Angeles Lakers’ next game tips off at 7:30 PM PT.
Where can I watch the Lakers game tonight?
Most Los Angeles Lakers games can be found locally on Spectrum Sportsnet or are streamed on Spectrum Sportsnet+.
What radio station is the Lakers game on tonight?
All Lakers radio broadcasts can be found on ESPN LA 710 or 1330 KWKW AM.
What is the Lakers record?
The Los Angeles Lakers record on the current NBA standings is 2-0.
What place are the Lakers in right now?
The Lakers are in first place in the Pacific Division standings.
Los Angeles Lakers roster 2024-25
Below you can find the projected starting lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers and their reserves.
Starters:
- D’Angelo Russell, Guard
- Austin Reaves, Guard
- Rui Hachimura, Forward
- Lebron James, Forward
- Anthony Davis, Center
Reserves:
- Gabe Vincent
- Max Christie
- Cam Reddish
- Jarred Vanderbilt
- Jalen Hood-Schifino
- Bronny James
- Christian Koloko
- Maxwell Lewis
- Quincy Olivari
- Armel Traore
- Jaxson Hayes
- Dalton Knecht
- Christian Wood
Where do the Los Angeles Lakers play at home?
The Lakers play their home games at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
What time do gates open for the Lakers games?
All gates for Lakers games at Crypto.com Arena or matchups on the road usually open an hour before tip-off.
Who is the oldest Laker?
On the current roster, Lebron James is the oldest player at 39 years old. Yet, despite his advanced age, he is still one of the best players on the team.
How many home games do the Lakers play in 2024-25?
The Lakers play 41 home and 41 away games during the 2023-24 NBA season.
2024-25 Los Angeles Lakers schedule
Here is the upcoming Lakes schedule for all their games before the 2025 All-Star Game.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (PT)
|TV Info
|October 22
|Lakers 110, Timberwolves 103
|7:00 PM
|TNT
|October 25
|Lakers 123, Suns 116
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|October 26
|Kings
|7:30 PM
|NBA TV
|October 28
|@ Suns
|7:00 PM
|NBA TV
|October 30
|@ Cavaliers
|4:00 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|November 1
|@ Raptors
|4:30 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|November 4
|@ Pistons
|4:30 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|November 6
|@ Grizzlies
|5:00 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|November 8
|76ers
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|November 10
|Raptors
|6:30 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|November 13
|Grizzlies
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|November 15
|@ Spurs
|4:30 PM
|ESPN
|November 16
|@ Pelicans
|5:00 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|November 19
|Jazz
|7:30 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|November 21
|Magic
|7:30 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|November 23
|Nuggets
|7:30 PM
|NBA TV
|November 26
|@ Suns
|7:00 PM
|TNT
|November 27
|@ Spurs
|5:30 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|November 29
|Thunder
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|December 1
|@ Jazz
|5:00 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|December 2
|@ Timberwolves
|5:00 PM
|NBA TV
|December 4
|@ Heat
|4:30 PM
|NBA TV
|December 6
|@ Hawks
|6:30 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|December 8
|Trail Blazers
|6:30 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|December 19
|@ Kings
|7:00 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|December 21
|@ Kings
|3:00 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|December 23
|Pistons
|7:30 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|December 25
|@ Warriors
|5:00 PM
|ABC/ESPN
|December 28
|Kings
|7:30 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|December 31
|Cavaliers
|6:00 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|January 2
|Trail Blazers
|7:30 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|January 3
|Hawks
|7:30 PM
|NBA TV
|January 5
|@ Rockets
|4:00 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|January 7
|@ Mavericks
|4:30 PM
|TNT
|January 9
|Hornets
|7:30 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|January 11
|Spurs
|7:30 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|January 13
|Spurs
|7:30 PM
|NBA TV
|January 15
|Heat
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|January 17
|Nets
|7:30 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|January 19
|@ Clippers
|6:00 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|January 21
|Wizards
|7:30 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|January 23
|Celtics
|7:00 PM
|TNT
|January 25
|@ Warriors
|5:30 PM
|ABC
|January 27
|@ Hornets
|4:00 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|January 28
|@ 76ers
|4:30 PM
|TNT
|January 30
|@ Wizards
|4:00 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|February 1
|@ Knicks
|5:30 PM
|ABC
|February 4
|@ Clippers
|7:00 PM
|TNT
|February 6
|Warriors
|7:00 PM
|TNT
|February 8
|Pacers
|1:00 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|February 11
|Jazz
|7:30 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|February 12
|@ Jazz
|6:00 PM
|Spectrum Sportsnet
Lakers record by year
- 2023-24: 47-35
- 2022-23: 43-39
- 2021-22: 33-49
- 2020-21: 42-30
- 2019-20: 52-19
- 2018-19: 37-45
- 2017-18: 35-47
