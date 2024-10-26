Los Angeles Lakers game today: Start times and TV info for upcoming 2024-25 Lakers schedule

Is there a Los Angeles Lakers game today? While there are always upcoming NBA games today, it doesn’t necessarily mean Los Angeles is taking to the hardwood. Here you can find all the information you need to know for the next matchup on the 2024-25 Los Angeles Lakers schedule.

Los Angeles Lakers game today

When is the next Los Angeles Lakers game? Saturday, October 26 Who are they playing? Sacramento Kings Where are the Lakers playing? Crypto.com Arena What time does the Lakers game start? 7:30 PM PT What channel is the Lakers game on? Spectrum Sportsnet Where can we stream the Lakers game? NBA.TV, Spectrum Sportsnet+

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Lakers game today?

There is a Lakers game today. The team’s NBA regular schedule resumes Saturday with a game against the Sacramento Kings.

What time is the Lakers game today?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ next game tips off at 7:30 PM PT.

Where can I watch the Lakers game tonight?

Most Los Angeles Lakers games can be found locally on Spectrum Sportsnet or are streamed on Spectrum Sportsnet+.

What radio station is the Lakers game on tonight?

All Lakers radio broadcasts can be found on ESPN LA 710 or 1330 KWKW AM.

What is the Lakers record?

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers record on the current NBA standings is 2-0.

What place are the Lakers in right now?

The Lakers are in first place in the Pacific Division standings.

Los Angeles Lakers roster 2024-25

Below you can find the projected starting lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers and their reserves.

Starters:

D’Angelo Russell, Guard

Austin Reaves, Guard

Rui Hachimura, Forward

Lebron James, Forward

Anthony Davis, Center

Reserves:

Gabe Vincent

Max Christie

Cam Reddish

Jarred Vanderbilt

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Bronny James

Christian Koloko

Maxwell Lewis

Quincy Olivari

Armel Traore

Jaxson Hayes

Dalton Knecht

Christian Wood

Where do the Los Angeles Lakers play at home?

The Lakers play their home games at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

What time do gates open for the Lakers games?

All gates for Lakers games at Crypto.com Arena or matchups on the road usually open an hour before tip-off.

Who is the oldest Laker?

On the current roster, Lebron James is the oldest player at 39 years old. Yet, despite his advanced age, he is still one of the best players on the team.

How many home games do the Lakers play in 2024-25?

The Lakers play 41 home and 41 away games during the 2023-24 NBA season.

2024-25 Los Angeles Lakers schedule

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here is the upcoming Lakes schedule for all their games before the 2025 All-Star Game.

Date Opponent Time (PT) TV Info October 22 Lakers 110, Timberwolves 103 7:00 PM TNT October 25 Lakers 123, Suns 116 7:00 PM ESPN October 26 Kings 7:30 PM NBA TV October 28 @ Suns 7:00 PM NBA TV October 30 @ Cavaliers 4:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet November 1 @ Raptors 4:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet November 4 @ Pistons 4:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet November 6 @ Grizzlies 5:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet November 8 76ers 7:00 PM ESPN November 10 Raptors 6:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet November 13 Grizzlies 7:00 PM ESPN November 15 @ Spurs 4:30 PM ESPN November 16 @ Pelicans 5:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet November 19 Jazz 7:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet November 21 Magic 7:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet November 23 Nuggets 7:30 PM NBA TV November 26 @ Suns 7:00 PM TNT November 27 @ Spurs 5:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet November 29 Thunder 7:00 PM ESPN December 1 @ Jazz 5:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet December 2 @ Timberwolves 5:00 PM NBA TV December 4 @ Heat 4:30 PM NBA TV December 6 @ Hawks 6:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet December 8 Trail Blazers 6:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet December 19 @ Kings 7:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet December 21 @ Kings 3:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet December 23 Pistons 7:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet December 25 @ Warriors 5:00 PM ABC/ESPN December 28 Kings 7:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet December 31 Cavaliers 6:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet January 2 Trail Blazers 7:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet January 3 Hawks 7:30 PM NBA TV January 5 @ Rockets 4:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet January 7 @ Mavericks 4:30 PM TNT January 9 Hornets 7:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet January 11 Spurs 7:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet January 13 Spurs 7:30 PM NBA TV January 15 Heat 7:00 PM ESPN January 17 Nets 7:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet January 19 @ Clippers 6:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet January 21 Wizards 7:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet January 23 Celtics 7:00 PM TNT January 25 @ Warriors 5:30 PM ABC January 27 @ Hornets 4:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet January 28 @ 76ers 4:30 PM TNT January 30 @ Wizards 4:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet February 1 @ Knicks 5:30 PM ABC February 4 @ Clippers 7:00 PM TNT February 6 Warriors 7:00 PM TNT February 8 Pacers 1:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet February 11 Jazz 7:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet February 12 @ Jazz 6:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet

Lakers record by year

2023-24: 47-35

47-35 2022-23: 43-39

43-39 2021-22: 33-49

33-49 2020-21: 42-30

42-30 2019-20: 52-19

52-19 2018-19: 37-45

37-45 2017-18: 35-47

