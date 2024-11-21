Los Angeles Lakers a favorite to make surprise trade for hidden gem star from Eastern Conference

While the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to a trade for a big man, some new betting odds have the team as a favorite to potentially trade for an under-the-radar young star from the Eastern Conference.

Heading into the new season, the Lakers had high hopes for the team they could be in 2024-25 but expectations were not high. In the spring they fired head coach Davin Ham and replaced him with podcaster and former ESPN analyst JJ Redick. Furthermore, they did not make any notable changes to the roster.

However, after the first month of the season, they are a game out from having the best record in the Western Conference (10-4). Under Redick, big man Anthony Davis has returned to playing at an MVP level. Lebron James is doing a bit of everything at an All-Star level. And Austin Reaves is turning into the third star they desperately needed.

But since the summer, there have been rumors the front office wanted to trade for an impact center to pair with Davis in the front court. Those rumblings still persist. Yet, new odds on popular betting site Bovada have the team as a favorite to acquire a talented young guard from the Atlantic Division.

Los Angeles Lakers record: 10-4

Los Angeles Lakers a favorite to make Cam Thomas trade before the NBA trade deadline?

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

“Where Will Cam Thomas Play after the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline if not the Nets,” is one of the futures on Bovada. And the current odds have the Los Angeles Lakers as a +275 favorite. Second only to the Milwaukee Bucks at +125.

The Brooklyn Nets guard has become the face of the franchise following Mikal Bridges’ trade to the Knicks this summer. However, even before that blockbuster deal, he was the team’s lead scorer. There was some question if he can play at the same level without Bridges this season.

Cam Thomas stats (2024): 24.6 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 3.1 APG, 0.9 SPG, 39% 3PT

He has exceeded those expectations and is having an All-Star-level season for a Nets team that has also played better than many expected this year. There haven’t been any reports he could be on the trade block. However, the Nets are in a full rebuild and could move him if they feel it improves their long-term potential or could get a star player in return.

