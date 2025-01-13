MLB exec claims San Diego Padres or Los Angeles Dodgers could get surprising discount rate from Roki Sasaki

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A new report suggests that the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres could get a discount contract from Japanese ace Roki Sasaki.

In December, around two-thirds of MLB inquired about the 23-year-old joining their team. However, only a select few received in-person interviews with the pitcher. Monday brought some big news when it comes to the free agent chase for talented pitching prospect Roki Sasaki.

Two of the teams many baseball pundits felt had a good chance of winning the chase were the New York Yankees and the New York Mets. However, reports today revealed that both clubs are not expected to land the talented ace. Furthermore, the San Francisco Giants are also believed to be out of the running as well.

However, early favorites the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers are now among the finalists. And a new report this week revealed that the two clubs may not have to throw all of their international bonus pool money at Sasaki in free agency.

Roki Sasaki stats (2024): 10-5 Record, 2.35 ERA, 1.036 WHIP, 129 SO, 111.0 IP

Could Roki Sasaki sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers for a few million per season?

Earlier today, The Athletic reported that “The Padres have a $6,261,000 bonus pool this year, while the Dodgers are at $5,146,200.” The belief around the league is that either team will have to throw all of it at Roki Sasaki to attain his services. However, one MLB executive claims that may not be the case.

“You’re operating under the assumption that they’re just going to give him the full freight. I don’t think that’s necessarily what happens,” the exec told The Athletic. “I think there is a world where Sasaki goes, ‘Hey, I’m going to make enough money in endorsement and other things that the difference, in my world, between $2.5 million or $3 million and $5 million isn’t that great.’ There is a scenario where he does not sign for the entire bonus pool allotment.”

Roki Sasaki contract (Projection): Four years, $20 million

However, the exec did warn that his Pacific League team will get paid a fee for Sasaki and could push for all of the pool money. The Japanese star is expected to decide on his MLB later this week.

