Los Angeles Clippers news: Team working on trade partner for Russell Westbrook

It appears that Russell Westbrook’s somewhat short run with the Los Angeles Clippers has come to an end. Earlier this summer, reports indicated that the two would be parting ways despite the future Hall of Famer picking up his $4.1 million contract option for next season.

With the NBA offseason now in full gear, nothing has come to fruition on this end. It’s somewhat surprising given that the former MVP’s salary for next season has to be considered team friendly.

Clippers front office head Lawrence Frank talked about the Westbrook situation from the NBA Summer League in Vegas. He made it clear that the team is working with the 35-year-old point guard to find him the best possible situation.

“Russ is a tremendous f—ing player. Hall of Fame player. He’s one of one for what he’s accomplished. Last year was a different role than he’s ever played before,” Frank said, via ESPN. “Since the time he’s opted in and with PG leaving as well, we’ve kind of worked with his agent to see where there’s the best fit for Russ.”

The nine-time All-Star is not anywhere near the player he used to be. He averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 45% shooting this past season in Los Angeles. Those are still good numbers for a rotational player.

Russell Westbrook trade destinations from the Los Angeles Clippers

The Denver Nuggets have been bandied about the most as it relates to a landing spot for Westbrook. General manager Calvin Booth has made it clear that finding a backup behind Jamal Murray is in the cards.

“I think we need some help in the backcourt,” Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth told Altitude TV on Tuesday (h/t ESPN). “We are going to try to continue to identify that and survey the market. We have a roster spot left and I think if we can add a high-level guard, we will be happy with that.”

Another possibility is the Phoenix Suns. They played last season without a point guard. New head coach Mike Budenholzer noted in his intro presser that point guard is a need. Phoenix did add Monte Morris in free agency. But there’s need for depth.

Other contenders such as the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks might show interest moving forward this summer.