Russell Westbrook put on NBA trade block: 3 ideal landing spots

Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook surprisingly opted into his $4 million salary for next season with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Despite a major downtick in performance over the past few seasons, most figured that he would have been able to get more in NBA free agency. Apparently, Westbrook and his respresentatives were not so confident in that regard.

In no way does this mean that the 35-year-old Westbrook will return to the Clippers for another season. With free agency getting going on Sunday, NBA insider Shams Charania of the Athletic is reporting that the Clippers are actively working to find a trade partner for Westbrook.

It’s somewhat surprising in that Westbrook’s $4 million salary for next season has to be seen as a bargain in today’s landscape.

The nine-time All-Star and former NBA MVP averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 45% shooting from the field a season ago. It’s a far cry from his heyday with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. But valuable veteran experience and an ability to run an offense could lead to some interest.

Russell Westbrook landing spots in trade from the Los Angeles Clippers

San Antonio Spurs: We know that San Antonio is in the market for a veteran point guard this summer. That could come in the form of Chris Paul, who was just waived by the Golden State Warriors. However, Westbrook might be a better fit with young stud Victor Wembanyama in that he is still special distributing the ball. It would also come cheap from an asset standpoint.

Orlando Magic: This up-and-coming team is said to be looking for both backcourt and wing help. It makes sense with franchise cornerstone Paolo Banchero and underrated big Franz Wagner in the frontcourt. The combination of Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs is not going to help Orlando take the next step after a surprise appearance in the playoffs last season.

Russell Westbrook career stats: 21.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 7.1 APG, 44% shooting