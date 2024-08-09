NFL rumors reveal San Francisco 49ers ‘nosing around’ for big trade, 4 potential trade targets

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been in NFL rumors all offseason. Now, after two trade agreements fell through, the 49ers are reportedly moving forward with an attempt to swing a rare three-team trade in the National Football League.
NFL trade rumors earlier this week revealed that the 49ers held talks with the Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on an Aiyuk trade. Washington first bowed out, followed by New England after Aiyuk rejected a contract offer that would’ve made him one of the highest-paid NFL players. While San Francisco and Cleveland had a framework in place, Aiyuk wouldn’t sign an extension.
Now, only the Steelers are remaining with Pittsburgh standing out as Aiyuk’s preferred destination. However, Pittsburgh doesn’t have the caliber of player San Francisco is looking for to replace Aiyuk. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, this has now compelled the 49ers to explore around the league for another team to make it a three-team trade. With that in mind, let’s examine a few potential 49ers trade targets.
Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton frequently popped up in NFL rumors both last year and early this offseason, but the Denver Broncos kept him in both instances. There’s no reason to believe Denver is incentivized to move him right now as Sean Payton needs a proven wideout to help support rookie quarterback Bo Nix. However, the Broncos also realize they aren’t contending this year and the right draft pick could prove more valuable long-term. The Broncos would likely want a second-round pick to move Sutton before the regular season, a potential asking price that would likely push San Francisco elsewhere.
Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
There’s very little incentive for the Las Vegas Raiders to make a Davante Adams trade, especially considering the organization’s belief it can contend for a playoff spot this year. It becomes even more unlikely given the history between the Raiders and 49ers. With that said, San Francisco is known to be aggressive and Adams would be one of the few receivers who is an upgrade over Brandon Aiyuk. As for the potential cost, Las Vegas would likely ask for a first-round pick with the expectation that San Francisco balks.
Jack Conklin, OT, Cleveland Browns
With the emergence of Dawand Jones, the Cleveland Browns at least have the option of a Jack Conklin trade. A two-time All-Pro, Conklin has played in just 22 games combined over the last three seasons. So he would be a massive injury risk for the San Francisco 49ers. With that said, when healthy, he would be a significant upgrade over Colton McKivitz. If San Francisco can’t find the wide receiver Kyle Shanahan wants, upgrading the offensive line is just as good.
Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans
Treylon Burks briefly popped up in NFL rumors this offseason but nothing came of it. Drafted in the first round to replace A.J. Brown, Burks has just struggled to stay on the field. However, he did show up this summer in great shape and has finally seemed to be taking steps forward. The problem, he’s behind DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd on the Tennessee Titans depth chart. Burks would be a massive downgrade to replace Aiyuk, but there aren’t many wide receivers available right now and at least Burks offers some upside.
