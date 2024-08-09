NFL rumors reveal San Francisco 49ers ‘nosing around’ for big trade, 4 potential trade targets

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been in NFL rumors all offseason. Now, after two trade agreements fell through, the 49ers are reportedly moving forward with an attempt to swing a rare three-team trade in the National Football League.

NFL trade rumors earlier this week revealed that the 49ers held talks with the Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on an Aiyuk trade. Washington first bowed out, followed by New England after Aiyuk rejected a contract offer that would’ve made him one of the highest-paid NFL players. While San Francisco and Cleveland had a framework in place, Aiyuk wouldn’t sign an extension.

Now, only the Steelers are remaining with Pittsburgh standing out as Aiyuk’s preferred destination. However, Pittsburgh doesn’t have the caliber of player San Francisco is looking for to replace Aiyuk. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, this has now compelled the 49ers to explore around the league for another team to make it a three-team trade. With that in mind, let’s examine a few potential 49ers trade targets.