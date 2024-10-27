NFL injury report Week 8: Latest NFL injury news on Jayden Daniels, George Kittle, Tee Higgins, more

Credit: Patrick Breen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NFL injury report Week 8 is released on Friday, with teams providing some clarity on whether or not top players will be available days out from kickoff. It’s not until Saturday night and Sunday morning that the NFL injury news floods in, providing final updates on the statuses of players before games begin. Just hours out from kickoff, here’s the final NFL injury news for Week 8 that you need to know. Also Read: Week 10 college football rankings

Derek Carr, QB, New Orleans Saints – Oblique

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has missed two consecutive games with an oblique strain, but there was some positive NFL injury news for Week 8. Carr was able to throw for the first time on Friday, but he was a DNP in each practice. Carr will be inactive for Sunday’s game, pushing Spencer Rattler into the starting lineup. Injury Status: OUT Related: Week 8 fantasy rankings

Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders – Ribs

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels left last week’s game with an injury, which seemed relatively minor at the time. However, he missed the majority of practice this week and on the final NFL injury report, Washington ruled him a game-time decision. Fortunately, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, signs point to Daniels starting on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Fantasy managers should temper expectations against a top-5 defense, especially with Daniels playing hurt. Injury Status: Likely to Play Related: Week 8 fantasy QB rankings: Evaluating matchups for 15 best fantasy quarterbacks

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts – Ankle

Credit: Grace Smith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ankle injuries have been a persistent issue for Jonathan Taylor throughout his career. After missing multiple games with his latest issue, the Indianapolis Colts running back returned to practice this past week. Fortunately, the team took him off the final NFL injury report for Week 8, clearing Taylor to start on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Considering he was removed from the injury report entirely, fantasy managers should see Taylor resume his normal workload in Week 8. Injury Status: Will Start Related: Week 8 fantasy RB rankings: Evaluating matchups for 20 best fantasy running backs

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints – Hand/Rib

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Alvin Kamara made his own NFL injury news before Week 8, revealing that he suffered a broken hand against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. The Pro Bowl running back’s production has dipped after an electrifying first two games as well. Fortunately, the New Orleans Saints took Kamara off the NFL injury report for Week 8 and he will play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Considering him a high-end RB2. Injury Status: Will Start

Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars – Hamstring

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

One of the best fantasy running backs last season, Travis Etienne has been a bit of a disappointment in 2024. Unfortunately for his fantasy managers, it’s not getting any better in Week 8. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported early Sunday morning that Etienne is not expected to play today against the Green Bay Packers. In his absence, Tank Bigsby becomes an RB2 in fantasy. INJURY STATUS: OUT Also Read: Heisman Watch 2024

Jauan Jennings, WR, San Francisco 49ers – Hip

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

When Brandon Aiyul went down with a torn ACL, it opened the door for wide receiver Jauan Jennings to step into a much larger role in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. Unfortunately, fantasy managers will have to wait. San Francisco ruled Jennings OUT for Sunday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. You can find NFL injury news on Deebo Samuel and George Kittle here, too. INJURY STATUS: OUT

DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks – Knee

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted off the field with a knee injury last week, raising immediate concerns for his long-term availability. Fortunately, the MRI determined he only suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain. Metcalf didn’t practice throughout the week leading up to Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Metcalf is not expected to play today, with more targets going to Tyler Lockett and Jaxson Smith-Njigba. INJURY STATUS: Unlikely to Play

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals – Quad

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s always troubling when there is sudden NFL injury news on a player late in the week and that’s the case with Tee Higgins. The Cincinnati Bengals announced that he suffered a quad injury on Friday, raising doubt about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. While Higgins will be a game-time decision, ESPN’s Ben Baby reports that the Bengals are pessimistic about Higgins suiting up on Sunday. INJURY STATUS: Game-Time Decision, But Doubtful Related: Week 8 fantasy kicker rankings

Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens – Ankle

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers popped up on the NFL injury report this week and missed the first two days of practice. However, he returned to the practice field on Friday and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Flowers will start against the Cleveland Browns. Consider Flowers a WR2 in fantasy this week, with some upside. Injury Status: Expected to Play Related: NFL defense rankings, Week 8 fantasy defense rankings

Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers – Hip

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Listed as questionable on the NFL injury report Week 8, Ladd McConkey was limited in practice this week with a hip injury. Fortunately for the Los Angeles Chargers, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, McConkey is expected to play on Sunday afternoon against the New Orleans Saints. McConkey is a WR3 in PPR leagues in this matchup. Injury Status: Will Play Related: Love Los Angeles Sports? Check out LAFBNetwork.com

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers – Pneuomonia

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Already dealing with a wrist injury, the San Francisco 49ers experienced an even bigger scare early this week when Deebo Samuel was hospitalized with pneumonia. While he needed several days to recover, missing practice, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the All-Pro wide receiver will likely play on Sunday Night Football at home against the Dallas Cowboys. Injury Status: Expected to Play

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles – Hamstring

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Dallas Goedert stepped up for the Philadelphia Eagles early in the season when DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown were out. As soon as the two dynamic receivers returned to the field, Goedert went down with a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, the Eagles tight end has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Injury Status: INACTIVE

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers – Foot

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images