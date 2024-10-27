NFL injury report Week 8: Latest NFL injury news on Jayden Daniels, George Kittle, Tee Higgins, more

The NFL injury report Week 8 is released on Friday, with teams providing some clarity on whether or not top players will be available days out from kickoff. It’s not until Saturday night and Sunday morning that the NFL injury news floods in, providing final updates on the statuses of players before games begin. Just hours out from kickoff, here’s the final NFL injury news for Week 8 that you need to know.
Derek Carr, QB, New Orleans Saints – Oblique
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has missed two consecutive games with an oblique strain, but there was some positive NFL injury news for Week 8. Carr was able to throw for the first time on Friday, but he was a DNP in each practice. Carr will be inactive for Sunday’s game, pushing Spencer Rattler into the starting lineup.
- Injury Status: OUT
Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders – Ribs
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels left last week’s game with an injury, which seemed relatively minor at the time. However, he missed the majority of practice this week and on the final NFL injury report, Washington ruled him a game-time decision. Fortunately, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, signs point to Daniels starting on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Fantasy managers should temper expectations against a top-5 defense, especially with Daniels playing hurt.
- Injury Status: Likely to Play
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts – Ankle
Ankle injuries have been a persistent issue for Jonathan Taylor throughout his career. After missing multiple games with his latest issue, the Indianapolis Colts running back returned to practice this past week. Fortunately, the team took him off the final NFL injury report for Week 8, clearing Taylor to start on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Considering he was removed from the injury report entirely, fantasy managers should see Taylor resume his normal workload in Week 8.
- Injury Status: Will Start
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints – Hand/Rib
Alvin Kamara made his own NFL injury news before Week 8, revealing that he suffered a broken hand against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. The Pro Bowl running back’s production has dipped after an electrifying first two games as well. Fortunately, the New Orleans Saints took Kamara off the NFL injury report for Week 8 and he will play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Considering him a high-end RB2.
- Injury Status: Will Start
Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars – Hamstring
One of the best fantasy running backs last season, Travis Etienne has been a bit of a disappointment in 2024. Unfortunately for his fantasy managers, it’s not getting any better in Week 8. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported early Sunday morning that Etienne is not expected to play today against the Green Bay Packers. In his absence, Tank Bigsby becomes an RB2 in fantasy.
- INJURY STATUS: OUT
Jauan Jennings, WR, San Francisco 49ers – Hip
When Brandon Aiyul went down with a torn ACL, it opened the door for wide receiver Jauan Jennings to step into a much larger role in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. Unfortunately, fantasy managers will have to wait. San Francisco ruled Jennings OUT for Sunday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. You can find NFL injury news on Deebo Samuel and George Kittle here, too.
- INJURY STATUS: OUT
DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks – Knee
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted off the field with a knee injury last week, raising immediate concerns for his long-term availability. Fortunately, the MRI determined he only suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain. Metcalf didn’t practice throughout the week leading up to Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Metcalf is not expected to play today, with more targets going to Tyler Lockett and Jaxson Smith-Njigba.
- INJURY STATUS: Unlikely to Play
Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals – Quad
It’s always troubling when there is sudden NFL injury news on a player late in the week and that’s the case with Tee Higgins. The Cincinnati Bengals announced that he suffered a quad injury on Friday, raising doubt about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. While Higgins will be a game-time decision, ESPN’s Ben Baby reports that the Bengals are pessimistic about Higgins suiting up on Sunday.
- INJURY STATUS: Game-Time Decision, But Doubtful
Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens – Ankle
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers popped up on the NFL injury report this week and missed the first two days of practice. However, he returned to the practice field on Friday and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Flowers will start against the Cleveland Browns. Consider Flowers a WR2 in fantasy this week, with some upside.
- Injury Status: Expected to Play
Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers – Hip
Listed as questionable on the NFL injury report Week 8, Ladd McConkey was limited in practice this week with a hip injury. Fortunately for the Los Angeles Chargers, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, McConkey is expected to play on Sunday afternoon against the New Orleans Saints. McConkey is a WR3 in PPR leagues in this matchup.
- Injury Status: Will Play
Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers – Pneuomonia
Already dealing with a wrist injury, the San Francisco 49ers experienced an even bigger scare early this week when Deebo Samuel was hospitalized with pneumonia. While he needed several days to recover, missing practice, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the All-Pro wide receiver will likely play on Sunday Night Football at home against the Dallas Cowboys.
- Injury Status: Expected to Play
Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles – Hamstring
Dallas Goedert stepped up for the Philadelphia Eagles early in the season when DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown were out. As soon as the two dynamic receivers returned to the field, Goedert went down with a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, the Eagles tight end has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
- Injury Status: INACTIVE
George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers – Foot
Already without Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk, there is some positive NFL injury news for the San Francisco 49ers. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning that tight end George Kittle is expected to play on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys. Kittle is a top-two fantasy option for Week 8.
- Injury Status: Expected to Play
