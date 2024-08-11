Troubling Kansas City Chiefs news on Marquise Brown injury, 4 potential replacements

The NFL preseason exists for starters to get a few reps in to prepare for the upcoming season. Unfortunately, Saturday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars came at a cost, with wide receiver Marquise Brown leaving the game with an injury.

Kansas City listed Brown, their top free-agent signing, as questionable to return with a shoulder injury. Unfortunately, the Chiefs news on Brown’s shoulder after the game wasn’t promising. As reported by Adam Teicher of ESPN, Brown suffered a dislocation of the sternoclavicular shoulder joint and needed to be taken to the hospital following the game.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters the injury is similar to what Tyreek Hill suffered in 2019, which cost him 4 games. So, while this isn’t a season-ending injury, Kansas City might want to look into adding a wide receiver before the regular season. With that in mind, here are a few potential targets.