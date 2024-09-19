Arch Manning set to start for Texas Longhorns versus UL Monroe: 4 ways he could steal starting job from Quinn Ewers

It is official. Super prospect Arch Manning will be under center for the Texas Longhorns this Saturday versus UL Monroe. The news had been rumored for days and comes after Heisman Trophy candidate Quinn Ewers suffered an oblique strain in their victory over UTSA last week.

In relief, Manning electrified fans by throwing for 223 yards and posting a 67-yard touchdown run. It was a loud statement from a player who was the most heavily recruited in the nation last year. Many around the country would love to see the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning hold on to the job for longer than a week. But is there a route for that to possibly happen?

Also Read: College football games today – Get a look at the upcoming college football schedule

We look at four things that need to happen for Arch Manning to remain the Texas QB for the foreseeable future.