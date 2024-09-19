Arch Manning set to start for Texas Longhorns versus UL Monroe: 4 ways he could steal starting job from Quinn Ewers

It is official. Super prospect Arch Manning will be under center for the Texas Longhorns this Saturday versus UL Monroe. The news had been rumored for days and comes after Heisman Trophy candidate Quinn Ewers suffered an oblique strain in their victory over UTSA last week.
In relief, Manning electrified fans by throwing for 223 yards and posting a 67-yard touchdown run. It was a loud statement from a player who was the most heavily recruited in the nation last year. Many around the country would love to see the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning hold on to the job for longer than a week. But is there a route for that to possibly happen?
Also Read: College football games today – Get a look at the upcoming college football schedule
We look at four things that need to happen for Arch Manning to remain the Texas QB for the foreseeable future.
Arch Manning Needs Quinn Ewers To Miss Next Four Games
If Arch Manning has any chance of keeping the starting QB job in 2024 Ewers will need to miss more than a week. The incumbent starter played well last season and is a Heisman contender for good reason. However, his return may not be imminent. Oblique strains can be difficult to recover from and even mild strains could sideline a player for a month. If that happens, the freshman will have a solid window to prove he can be the starter.
Also Read: Week 4 college football rankings – Alabama, Miami, Texas, and Oregon rise among best college football teams
Manning Must Beat Oklahoma
There was one black mark for the Longhorns in 2023. And that was losing to rivals the Oklahoma Sooners. It nearly cost them a birth in the 2023 CFB Playoff. Texas faces the Sooners in three weeks. If Manning is still under center by then and shockingly leads the Longhorns to do something Ewers could not, that would be a big feather in the freshman’s hat.
Also Read: Heisman Watch 2024 – Cam Ward, Ashton Jeanty rise in Heisman Trophy rankings, latest Heisman odds
Texas Must Be Competitive Against Georgia
If Arch Manning is still the starter versus title contender Georgia, he will not be expected to lead his team to a win. However, if he can help the Longhorns remain competitive, that would say a lot about his rapid development. Head coach Steve Sarkisian could decide to continue his progression the rest of the season, feeling it could pay big dividends for a title run in 2025.
Also Read: Notre Dame coaching candidates to replace Marcus Freeman, including rising SEC coach
Being A Dual Threat Boosts Manning’s Case To Stay Starting QB
Ewers is a traditional quarterback. And there is nothing wrong with that. It’s why he is expected to be selected in next year’s NFL Draft. However, being a dual threat is a big advantage in the college ranks. If Manning can prove that he is a more versatile option for the Texas offense, it would further bolster his case to remain the starter for many weeks ahead.
Also Read: Highest paid college football players 2024 – Shedeur Sanders, Arch Manning near top of NIL values
Texas Longhorns Starting QB Prediction
Arch Manning would not be a groundbreaker if he were a freshman QB leading a serious title contender. However, barring Ewers’ oblique injury turning into something serious it is likely he will get his starting job back when healthy. Especially, since this will probably be his last season in Texas before heading to the NFL next season.