4 reasons why the New York Yankees won’t win the World Series

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

If you looked at social media posts from New York Yankees fans, you would think they are worse than the Chicago White Sox. However, the Yankees are once again in the playoffs and have one of the best records in baseball. Despite their success, it hasn’t been an easy season for the Yanks. From head-scratching managerial decisions, bullpen implosions, and injuries to key players, here are the four reasons why the New York Yankees won’t be winning their 28th World Series championship.

4. Is this Aaron Boone’s last stand?

Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Aaron Boone might be managing for his job this postseason. Despite leading the Yanks to their seventh playoff appearance in his eighth year of managing, fans are getting fed up with Boone's in-game decisions. From lineup construction (consistently playing Alex Verdugo and D.J. LeMahieu despite their struggles), to bullpen decisions (constantly using Clay Holmes in critical situations before demoting him), Boone has been under fire. For the Yankees to succeed this postseason, Boone needs to be much better while steering the ship. If not, it could be the last time he wears a Yankees jersey as manager.





3. The Yanks can’t play Alex Verdugo in the postseason, right?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

To put it bluntly, Alex Verdugo has been awful at the plate this season. He’s hitting just .233, with a .645 OPS, and a below-average 82 OPS+. It’s his worst full season since he’s been in the majors. Fans have been clamoring for Verdugo to be replaced in the lineup by rookie sensation Jasson Dominguez. The Yanks are going to have to make a decision whether they want Dominguez’s bat in the lineup rather than Verdugo’s glove in left field. Would Boone and the rest of the coaching staff count on Verdugo in a critical postseason at-bat? If Verdugo fails, heads will roll.

2. What to do with Clay Holmes?

Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

The Yankees have gone to a closer-by-committee approach since the beginning of September due to Clay Holmes’ late-game collapses. Holmes, who was an All-Star this season, has struggled mightily in the second half of the season. He has an MLB-leading 13 blown saves on the season, with an 8.53 ERA in the month of September. If the Yanks have to use Holmes in a high-pressure postseason situation, the inning could blow up real quick.

1. Who will provide offense outside of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto?

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images