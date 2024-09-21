New Juan Soto contract projection for Yankees, Mets revealed and it gets close to Shohei Ohtani money

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

A new report points to the New York Yankees or New York Mets paying an absurd amount to sign Juan Soto this winter.

Heading into the weekend, the Yankees own the best record in the American League MLB standings. While Aaron Judge and his campaign for a second MVP award are a major part of their success, New York is not a World Series contender without All-Star Juan Soto.

He leads the team in runs scored and is behind Judge in home runs, runs batted in, total bases, and average. If not for the absurd numbers of his teammate he would be in the thick of the MVP chase. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old’s outstanding season comes just in time for a very lucrative trip into MLB free agency this winter.

As a four-time All-Star who played a key role on a championship team, Soto was always expected to get a huge deal. However, the fact that he is only 25 and, theoretically, could get even better only bolsters his case for a nine-figure deal. Over the last few months, the projected cost to sign him has continued to go up.

Earlier in the season $500 million seemed possible. Now, $520 million is a number that is being thrown around in baseball circles. With the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and other wealthy teams expected to go to financial war for his services this offseason that will further drive up the price.

Juan Soto contract could now go as high as $600 million

Well, this week New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman threw out a new number, and it’s massive.

“The Yankees are understandably anxious to bring back Soto. ‘They didn’t trade for Soto thinking he’d only be there for a year,’ says a rival GM. But the GM adds, because he’s so young ‘every team can talk themselves into it.’ The Mets are likely to play, and though they can outbid anyone, it isn’t easy to leave The Bronx. The Giants, Blue Jays, and Cubs tried to trade for Soto, and the Dodgers and Phillies can never be ruled out. Our 13-agent poll suggested $520M, but the guess here is he cracks $600M, or comes close.” Jon Heyman

Shohei Ohtani received a $700 million mostly deferred deal from the Dodgers before the season. It will be interesting to see if either the Mets or Yankees use a similar strategy to ink the talented outfielder to this massive contract.

