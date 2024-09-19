Notable MLB insider expects New York Yankees and New York Mets ‘to go to war’ over 2 specific free agents this winter

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A prominent MLB insider believes the New York Yankees and New York Mets will go to war in free agency over the top two players in this year’s free agent market.

Entering the MLB games today, the Yankees and Mets are among the teams with something to play for. This week the Bronx Bombers clinched a playoff spot in the 2024 MLB playoffs. While the Mets are in a heated fight for one of the three Wild Card spots in the National League.

It has been a very productive season for both teams. However, no matter what they do in October, the franchises are expected to be active in the offseason. Especially, with a pair of game-changer players available on the free-agent market this winter.

In a round table column of beat writers on MLB.com, the topic of the impending free agency of All-Star outfielder Juan Soto and ace pitcher Corbin Burnes was discussed. And veteran MLB insider Mark Feinsand believes the two New York baseball clubs could be in a fight to the death for both.

Do the New York Yankees hope the New York Mets sign Corbin Burnes?

“The Mets and Yankees could be going to war over Soto and Burnes this winter, but only if Gerrit Cole opts out and leaves the Bronx,” Feinsand wrote. “If Cole stays, I think the Yankees will spend their money to re-sign Soto — or to replace him. If Cole leaves, then anything is possible.”

Soto is expected to get a contract worth over $500 million. Burnes, a four-time All-Star pitcher, is sure to get a massive pact on the open market as well. However, Feinsand suggested the New York Yankees may not be too hurt about losing a bidding war to the New York Mets for the Baltimore Orioles ace.

“The Yankees would probably love to see Burnes sign with the Mets,” he wrote. “That would get him out of the AL East, and perhaps put a dent in the Brinks truck everybody expects the Mets to back up for Soto.”

