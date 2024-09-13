Former Raiders star questions chemistry of Las Vegas offensive line ahead of Week 2 game versus Ravens

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A former Raiders star who earned Pro Bowl honors for his work as an offensive line believes there is a glaring weakness on the 2024 O-line that is a serious concern.

In Week 1 the Raiders took on rivals the Chargers in a matchup for AFC West teams with playoff hopes. After four quarters of play, Las Vegas fell to 0-1 on the NFL standings after managing just 10 points. While the team’s offense is not expected to be among the elites this season 10 points against Los Angeles was a letdown.

The Raiders passing attack was solid but could have been better. However, their running game mustered a combined 71 yards on Sunday as the offensive line could not open up any running lanes for Zamir White against the Chargers front seven. It was something three-time Pro Bowler Lincoln Kennedy brought up specifically during an appearance this week on “The Morning Grind” podcast.

Lincoln Kennedy pinpoints glaring weakness on Raiders offensive line in Week 1

Credit: Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

“The offensive line has to be able to open up holes and it was very frustrating, the fact that nothing got done during the Charger game,” Kennedy said [h/t Raiders Beat]. “Second down and one, third down and one, fourth down and one. They couldn’t pick it up. It’s a little disheartening.”

To Kennedy unity on the offensive line is a massive part of any success. He has seen it firsthand and believes the Raiders’ current unit not having enough time together is a serious problem. And if it doesn’t get fixed it could sink the team’s season early.

“Collectively as an offensive line, we had to play together and this offensive line that started this past weekend against the Chargers has not played collectively together. You’ve had bits and pieces here and there, but they have not played together. That resonates when it comes to being effective.” Lincoln Kennedy

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to get their first win of the season Sunday in a very tough road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at 1 PM ET on CBS.

