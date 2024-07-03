Western Conference team reportedly being ‘aggressor’ in Lauri Markkanen trade talks

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz has privately told teams that they don’t want to trade Lauri Markkanen. But they are actively engaged in conversations in case front office head Danny Ainge receives a huge offer for the All-Star big man.

As this all plays out, it is looking more and more like the Jazz will move their prized trade chip. Markkanen is seemingly the best player remaining on the trade block as the summer continues.

We’ve read reports of the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors all being in on the 27-year-old big man. It is going to take a whole heck of a lot to pry Markkanen away from the Jazz. While he is worth a nice haul, working with Ainge has proven to be hard for other front office heads in the past.

We now have a big update on where things stand. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Golden State is being the “aggressors” in talks with Utah about the 7-foot big.

Potential Golden State Warriors trade offer for Lauri Markkanen

One thing is clear. Golden State is not going to part with star young forward Jonathan Kuminga. The team refused to include him in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers for Paul George. They won’t include him in any package for Markkanen.

After dealing away franchise legend Klay Thompson in a sign-and-trade with the Dallas Mavericks, these Warriors need to make a big move. General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Co. know that full well. Markkanen has been the target since Golden State missed out on George.

Rightfully so. He’d be a tremendous fit with the core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Kuminga.

Lauri Markkanen stats (2022-24): 24.5 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 49% shooting, 40% 3-point

As noted above, it’s not going to be cheap to acquire Markkanen. Something similar to the four unprotected first-round picks the New York Knicks paid the Brookyn Nets for Mikal Bridges would make sense. The Dubs would then have to add youngsters Moses Moody or Brandin Podziemski as well as salary fillers to make it work.