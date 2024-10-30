Legendary NFL Draft expert explains why specifc 2025 QB prospect ‘really good fit’ for Las Vegas Raiders

A popular NFL Draft analyst sees some interesting similarities between new Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and a quarterback the team could potentially select in next year’s event.

Heading into Week 9 of the NFL season, it looks like it will be another lost year for the Raiders. They entered the season hopeful that they could continue the momentum they developed in the second half of last season. However, new full-time head coach Antonio Pierce has not been able to recapture the magic they had late in the year.

They hold a record of 2-6 before Sunday’s game and could be sellers before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline. One of the biggest problems for the team this season has been the play at quarterback. Despite their best efforts in the offseason, they had to settle on Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell as their top options at the position. Unfortunately, neither has delivered the results hoped for.

However, unlike last year, the Raiders are on course to earn a high-value NFL Draft pick in a year with a good class of QB prospects. One player many Las Vegas fans are hoping for is Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders. The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders.

In a new column previewing perfect fits for the top QB prospects in 2025, legendary NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper explained why Sanders would be the optimal pick for the Las Vegas Raiders in April.

Sheduer Sanders stats (2024): 2,591 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 165.0 passer ratings

Mel Kiper compares Shedeur Sanders to new Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady

“Sanders will obviously go early, and the Raiders should be near the top of the draft. And I think about how new minority owner Tom Brady might impact the team’s draft decisions. Brady was super accurate, tough, and excellent in the pocket during his playing career — which sounds a lot like the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Sanders,” Kiper wrote. “The senior’s 73.3% completion rate is fourth in the country, and his 82.3 QBR from inside the pocket is 15th.”

“It seems like a really good fit for a Raiders team that needs a young starter under center. After missing out on all six first-round QBs in the 2024 class, Las Vegas has gotten mediocre play from Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell this season. It’s time for a long-term fix.”

Many feel the Colorado QB is the most NFL-ready of the various prospects expected o enter next year’s event. There have been rumblings he might avoid being selected by certain franchises. However, Las Vegas is likely a team he would be happy to land with in April.

