Rob Gronkowski delivers shocking praise about Las Vegas Raiders rookie: ‘I feel he’s on track to be better than me’

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Future Hall-of-Famer Rob Gronkowski threw some massive praise at Las Vegas Raiders rookie standout Brock Bowers this week.

While he isn’t setting the world on fire just yet, 2024 first-round pick Brock Bowers has looked good in his first two games as an NFL player. In his debut, the Georgia star reeled in eight catches and a solid 58 yards through the air. Then he followed that up in Week 2 with nine more catches and coming just two yards shy of a 100 in the team’s win over the Ravens.

It is still very early but the 21-year-old has already shown signs the hype that made him the 13th overall pick in April may be for real. On Tuesday during an appearance on “Up & Adams,” teammate Davante Adams added to the growing narrative. Praising the youngster’s work ethic and his belief that his skills are “on another level.” He even compared him to co-host Rob Gronkowski.

The New England Patriots legend surprisingly took things even further when he explained why he agreed with Adams that Bowers could be just as good, if not better than he was.

Brock Bowers stats (2024): 17 catches, 156 receiving yards, 10.4 yards per catch, 0 touchdowns

Rob Gronkowski explains why Las Vegas Raiders rookie Brock Bowers can ‘surpass’ his achievements

“I agree with that Davante. Brock Bowers, I was a big fan of him when he was with Georgia. The guy’s a winner.” Gronkowski said. “He’s a playmaker whenever the ball’s thrown to him. I love his explosiveness through the catch. I feel like he’s on track to be better than myself. I don’t think he can dominate in the trenches the way I dominated. But just overall as a pass-catching tight end, I think he can surpass me in many situations.”

Bowers’s 17 catches have set a new record for the most in NFL history by a tight end through their first two games.

Gronkowski knows about being a star at the position. The five-time Pro Bowler is the greatest tight end in Patriots history and helped win championships in New England and Tampa Bay. He is among the top 10 all-time in catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns. If Bowers can be anywhere near as good Las Vegas Raiders fans would be absolutely thrilled.

