Kansas City Royals could trade for one of MLB’s most desirable pitchers

Even after an offseason that saw GM J.J. Picollo make several roster improvements in free agency, no one really expected the Kansas City Royals to be on pace to win 88 games this year. Yet, nearly halfway through the season, here the Royals are, right in the thick of the playoff hunt, competing for a Wild Card spot and possibly even the AL Central.

For now, the Royals are half a game ahead of the rest of the AL teams chasing one of three Wild Card spots, and they’re seven games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the division lead. But the Royals know they can’t worry about the teams ahead or behind them; they need to focus on their own efforts.

While the Royals are already in a strong position to compete, Kansas City realizes they have a long way to go before being able to hang with the Yankees or Orioles in the AL. Yet, with MLB’s trade deadline not arriving until July 30, they have plenty of time to upgrade the roster.

According to FanSided’s Robert Murray, one player the Royals could have on their trade radar is emerging Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jason Adam.

“Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said that he will prioritize upgrading the bullpen and adding a hitter who can play the infield and outfield. Among the options that could make sense to bolster the late innings include Tampa Bay Rays reliever Jason Adam.” Robert Murray on Kansas City Royals trade interest in Jason Adam

Adam has already been on the Royals before; in fact, Picollo was Kansas City’s scouting director when the team selected him in the fifth round back in 2010. As one of the first to believe in Adam’s abilities, it’s possible he’d be eager to return to his old stomping grounds this summer.

He’s been lights out for the Rays out of the bullpen this season, with a 2.25 ERA across 32 innings entering MLB games today. But what’s also unique about his situation is that Adam won’t be eligible for free agency until 2027, giving Kansas City the chance to add a relatively affordable right-handed pitcher to their bullpen.

