Kansas City Chiefs star opens up about Travis Kelce retirement talk

There was some retirement talk surrounding Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce after they won a second consecutive Super Bowl title this past February.

Kelce put an end to those rumors immediately after Kansas City’s win over the San Francisco 49ers. He then inked a two-year, $34.25 million contract extension, putting an end to those talks for good.

With the 2024 NFL season quickly approaching, Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones talked about Kelce retirement rumors and his own timeline for hanging up the cleats.

“He’s got like four or five more years and what is he talking about, right?” Jones said about Kelce, via ESPN. “We can’t let TK go. It’s like we retire, we’ve got to retire together. Give me at least six, four years, then we’ll talk about it.”

Jones, 29, inked his own five-year, $158.75 million contract with the Chiefs this past March. This has him under contract through the 2028 season. It sure looks like he’ll retire after the contract comes to a conclusion.

Kansas City Chiefs running it back in hopes of a three-peat

In the midst of the latest dynasty around the NFL, Kansas City is looking to become the first team in the history of the league to three-peat during the Super Bowl era.

Kelce’s extension coupled with Jones re-signing ahead of NFL free agency opening tells us a story of a team that’s running it back.

Right now, the Chiefs are odds-on favorites to come away with the Lombardi Trophy this coming season. They are followed in line by the aforementioned 49ers.

“Once you begin to think about things like that, you’re getting to feed the mind those types of thoughts,” Jones said. “I don’t even want my mind to even go that far to the R word.”