Young Kansas City Chiefs starter feared to have suffered season-ending injury

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It wasn’t easy, but Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won their Super Bowl LVIII rematch against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday with a final score of 28-18. But just because Andy Reid’s squad got another win, making them the lone undefeated team left in the NFL, it doesn’t mean they escaped Week 7 without concerns.

One of those concerns involves the loss of a young starter to what may be a season-ending injury.

Related: See where Kansas City Chiefs’ defense lands in Sportsnaut’s latest rankings

Kansas City Chiefs’ starter Jaylen Watson suffers fractured ankle

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs won again. But they may have also lost starting cornerback Jaylen Watson for the rest of the season.

Watson, 26, was on the field for most of the Chiefs’ win, but he had to leave the field of play early in the fourth quarter as Kansas City’s lead began to expand. After the game, Coach Reid admitted that he “didn’t think that’s going to be great news” once the MRI comes back.

Now, the MRI is back, and according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Watson suffered a fractured ankle. It is not yet known how severe the injury is, Watson is undergoing further testing, but it’s possible his season is done.

No matter what, the Chiefs won’t have Watson in the starting lineup next week, or for the foreseeable future for that matter. It stretches an already inexperienced secondary even more thin after trading L’Jarius Sneed during the offseason.

Watson had been playing well too, grading as the 25th-best cornerback in the NFL heading into Week 8. That’s incredible, considering he was a seventh-round pick just two years ago. With Watson out for an extended period of time, don’t be surprised if the Chiefs turn to the trade block or the free agent market to fill their needs.

Some veterans still seeking a contract include future Hall of Fame cornerback Patrick Peterson, Xavien Howard, and J.C. Jackson. Yet, the Chiefs may prefer to go younger at the position. We’ll find out soon enough.

Related: NFL MVP odds: Where does Patrick Mahomes stand in Week 8?