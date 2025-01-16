Jimmie Johnson sets 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will enter two crown jewels this season inside the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE he co-owns with Maury Gallagher.

Johnson will attempt to make the field in the Daytona 500 next month and also has the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. Since retiring from full-time NASCAR competition after the 2020 season, Johnson raced one part-time IndyCar Series season and then a full-time effort.

He then joined Gallagher as a co-owner of what was then Petty GMS Racing to form Legacy. He has made 12 limited starts at the Cup Series level since then with finishes all outside of the top-25.

Johnson will have a tough road to even make the Daytona 500 next month as he joins a stout field of teams without a charter, those not guaranteed a starting spot, facing off against the likes of Justin Allgaier at JR Motorsports, Martin Truex Jr. at Tricon Garage, Anthony Alfredo at Beard Motorsports and BJ McLeod in his own car.

More open entries are expected to enter the race as well, meaning several significant names will be at risk of not making the show. Johnson is seeking to make his 22nd Daytona 500. If he does, the 600 would also be his 700th career start at the highest level.

The 49-year-old carries with him continued sponsorship from Carvana but no additional sponsorship or crew staffing was announced on Thursday.

