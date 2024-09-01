NFL insider provides update on Ja’Marr Chase contract talks with the Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been angling for a new contract. After being present for mandatory minicamp and a nice chunk of training camp, the Pro Bowler opted to start a hold in on August 13.

Chase, 24, was eligible for an extension for the first time in his career this past offseason. However, things did not go good in contract talks with the Bengals’ brass. It’s no surprise, as the team has struggled in this regard in the recent past. That includes a continued stalemate with fellow receiver Tee Higgins.

The backdrop here is obvious. Wide receivers continue to get paid at record clips. That includes Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings setting the bar with $35 million annually. Just recently, Brandon Aiyuk ended his stalemate with the San Francisco 49ers by signing a four-year, $120 million extension.

So, where does all of this lead to in regards to Chase and the Bengals heading into Week 1 against the New England Patriots?

While it looked bleek for a while, things could be trending in a more positive direction.

“The Bengals, I’m told, are trying to get this done,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported recently. “I’m hearing that they’ve tipped up their negotiations a little bit. And so they’re trying to get him back on the practice field, because he’s been holding in, so this has been a complicated negotiation because he’s got two years left on his contract, the Bengals have a little bit of leverage there.”

What will a Ja’Marr Chase contract with the Cincinnati Bengals look like?

Fowler went on to note that a new deal would likely be in the $34-$35 million per season range. That’s pretty much similar to the deal CeeDee Lamb inked with the Dallas Cowboys last month.

The No. 5 overall pick of Cincinnati in the 2021 NFL Draft, Chase has more than proven himself as one of the best receivers in the game. He’s certainly due for a raise from the $1.05 million base salary the LSU product is set to earn in 2024.

Ja’Marr Chase stats (2023): 100 receptions, 1,216 yards, 7 TD

As noted above, the Bengals are also involved in a contract stalemate with Tee Higgins. He’s set to play under the franchise tag in 2024. But for now, it seems that all attention is on getting Chase locked up long term. Whether that happens ahead of Week 1 remains to be seen.