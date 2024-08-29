New NFL rumor claims Ja’Marr Chase taking surprisingly petty route in Bengals contract dispute

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

It seems that if the Cincinnati Bengals want to re-sign star Ja’Marr Chase they will have to give him the richest receiver contract of all time or one cent better.

The Bengals are just days away from the start of their 2024 campaign and there is reason for real optimism. If quarterback Joe Burrow can be on the field more than he was last season, Cincy should be a contender again in the AFC. But that is assuming top receiver Ja’Marr Chase is on the field. Which is no guarantee.

Chase is one of several star players that has been holding in to team activities this summer as he pursues a new long-term contract. However, unlike fellow disgruntled star receiver Brandon Aiyuk, Chase has not one but two years left on his contract. That’s why the organization is in no rush to forkover a huge new contract. Nor trade him away to a rival interested in giving him what he wants.

At this juncture, the two sides seem to be at a stalemate. Despite Chase popping up for the first time this summer at Bengals practice this past weekend. This week, some fresh intel was added to the saga of the Ja’Marr Chase contract dispute. And it seems the star receiver has a wildly huge asking price with the specific goal of being the highest paid player at his position, ever.

Ja’Marr Chase stats (Career): 268 catches, 3,717 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 12.2 yards per catch

Ja’Marr Chase wants to make one cent more than Justin Jefferson

“My understanding is that the two sides are still discussing a long-term extension, that, if he got it, would make him either: Tied for the highest-paid receiver with Justin Jefferson, or beating Justin Jefferson by one cent, which I believe is the goal by Ja’Marr Chase,” NFL Media league inside Ian Rapoport said this week.

Chase has been impressive in his first three years in the NFL. But he has not been nearly as productive as the Vikings receiver, who has outgained him by over 1,000 yards in his first three seasons. And Jefferson did not have an elite QB like Burrow throwing him the ball.

Chase is expected to suit up in Week 1 versus the Patriots. But his asking price is fairly outlandish, and even a bit petty since he will take one cent more than Jefferson just so he can say he is the highest paid receiver in the NFL.

