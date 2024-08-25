Cincinnati Bengals get positive news on Ja’Marr Chase ahead of season opener

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Ja’Marr Chase has been holding himself out of Cincinnati Bengals practices all throughout training camp as he angles for an early contract extension, only choosing to participate in walkthroughs. Most teams would wait until next year, since Chase still has two seasons left on his rookie deal, but the superstar receiver was hoping to get an early payday. Now, we have a positive update on the former Rookie of the Year winner.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2025 winner

Ja’Marr Chase returns to Cincinnati Bengals practice, but what about the contract?

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals wrapped up their preseason with a 27-14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday. Ja’Marr Chase didn’t see a single preseason snap, but neither did Joe Burrow or other Bengals stars. Yet, Chase hasn’t even been practicing with the team, so seeing him in an exhibition game would have been odd anyway.

However, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Chase returned to Bengals practice on Sunday. He didn’t receive a new contract, but the fifth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft has seemingly ended his pursuit of a new deal ahead of the 2024 season and is ready to play some football.

Ja’Marr Chase contract: $9.8M cap hit, $1.05 base salary, 2025 – $21.8M salary

While it doesn’t look like Chase will get his contract extension before the season kicks off, it only gives him more time to show exactly why he deserves to become the next highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

The Bengals have exactly two weeks to prepare for the Bengals’ season opener on September 8 against the New England Patriots. That should give him and Burrow plenty of time to get back on the same page, resuming their dynamic duo that’s become so hard to defend in their first three seasons in the NFL together.

Related: Worst NFL starters on all 32 NFL teams, including big-name QBs