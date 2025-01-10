IndyCar, Sports Car vet Katherine Legge ‘actively trying to do more Stock Car’ races

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Katherine Legge is kind of on a multi-discipline motorsports national tour right now but all things equal the accomplished IndyCar and Sports Car racer really enjoys Stock Car racing and wants to do more in 2025.

It’s been seven years since Legge made an oval start in a Stock Car, the 2018 Xfinity Series race at Richmond, and she has missed it even though her prowess is on road and streets. To wit, making her Daytona oval debut when all she has done is race the Rolex 24 course is extremely appealing and will race the season opener in a few weeks for Sigma Performance.

While she is putting together another go at the Indianapolis 500 and will make her Chili Bowl Midget Nationals debut next week, NASCAR style racing is something she is very enthusiastic about.

“I love it,” Legge said. “I would do everything that I could possibly do to do more of it. I love racing and at this stage of my life, I would race a shopping cart if that was the only thing available to me. Would I do more IndyCar stuff? Absolutely. Would I do more Sports Car stuff? Absolutely. Would I do more NASCAR stuff? Yes.

“I honestly have not grinned this much, from ear to ear in a long time, so I am actively trying to do more Stock Car racing and things like the Chili Bowl, oval racing in general.

“Like, I just want to be the best driver I can be. I want to have fun. I am extremely grateful and it doesn’t escape me that these opportunities don’t come around very often and to just anyone. I want to make the most of it and make the people around me proud and to leave some kind of legacy and all the things, right? So I am actively trying to do more stock car racing and I’ll put it like that.”

What about her IndyCar and Indianapolis 500 plans? She has four starts in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing with a best finish of 22nd in 2012 with Dragon Racing. She has run the past two years with Rahal Letterman Lanigan and Dale Coyne Racing respectively.

“We have plans,” Legge said. “I can’t tell you what those plans are quite yet but we have plans.”

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As for how she expects to fare in the Chili Bowl next week?

“I just don’t want to make ass out of myself,” she said, laughing.

But again, this is the Katherine Legge, do things different, shake things up national tour and these are risks she’s willing to take.