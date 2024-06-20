How To Watch The Washington Mystics: Best Options For 2024

Credit: Brett Phelps/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

After finishing with a 19-21 record, fourth in the Eastern Conference, the Washington Mystics underwent many changes in the off-season. Longtime guard Natasha Cloud signed with the Phoenix Mercury in free agency, and two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne decided to step away from basketball until further notice. With two of their leaders gone, the biggest question was who would step up to the task in 2024.

Brittney Sykes, a guard, seemed like the obvious successor. Sykes finished the season with 15.9 points per game, second place behind Delle Donne. But an ankle injury took her out of commission for ten games at the start of the 2024 season, and the team was on pace to tie the longest losing streak in franchise history. But Sykes is back and, together with Ariel Atkins, led the team to its first win of the season. Can the Mystics turn their season around? Find out how you can follow along.

What channels are Washington Mystics games on?

National Washington Mystics games air on ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN 2, NBA TV, and ION. Fans in the D.C. or DMV area can get more robust coverage on the regional sports network (RSN), Monumental Sports Network. If you’re out-of-market, a WNBA League Pass subscription will keep you in the loop.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ CBS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ CBS Sports Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Monumental Sports Network ✔* ✔* ✔* *Local channels only available in select markets

How to watch the Washington Mystics on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Price: $108.99

Free Trial: Yes, 5 days

Channels Included: 125+

DIRECTV STREAM is the most complete live TV streaming service option for Mystics fans. For one, it’s one of the only services that includes all national and local channels needed to stream every regular season game. On top of that, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t charge a regional sports fee. In terms of a package recommendation, Choice will get you the channels you need.

With so much channel variety, you can also watch many major sport on networks like the ACC Network, SEC Network, and Tennis Channel. Mystics fans will also enjoy DIRECTV STREAM’s unlimited DVR storage, three out-of-home streams, and unlimited at-home streams.

Watch the Washington Mystics on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

Channels Included: 185

Despite starting out as a soccer-centric streaming platform, Fubo has expanded to include multiple other sports, including the WNBA. The entry-level Pro plan features ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ION. Unfortunately as of June 2024, Monumental Sports Network left Fubo due to a carriage dispute, so you won’t have access to local games. If you’re more of an all-year-round sports fan and are willing to miss some Mystics games, Fubo also offers programming like NBA TV, MLB Network, Tennis Channel, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network, and ESPNU.

Fubo has now upgraded from 1,000 hours of DVR storage to an unlimited capacity. Another plus is its 10 simultaneous screens within one household.

Watch the Washington Mystics on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes, 3 days

Channels Included: 95+

Hulu + Live TV boasts a decent-sized channel lineup, including WNBA viewing essentials like ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, and Monumental Sports Network. However, the lineup doesn’t feature NBA TV. This means you might need to consider purchasing WNBA League Pass for more comprehensive Mystics coverage if you go with Hulu + Live TV.

A Hulu + Live TV subscription does come with one major benefit: the availability of two other streaming services. The bundle adds Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for loads of entertainment and even more sports content. And if that’s still not enough, the sports add-on beefs up the channel offerings with NFL RedZone, Tennis Channel, FanDuel TV, FanDuel Racing, MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, and Sportsman Channel. All subscriptions come with unlimited DVR storage and two simultaneous streams.

Watch the Washington Mystics on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Price: $55

Free Trial: No

Channels Included: 46+

Sling TV is a favorite among the budget-conscious, but it is limited in its WNBA streaming offerings. For Mystics fans, the Orange & Blue plan is the most practical. It includes ESPN and ABC for national WNBA coverage. But for an extra monthly cost, you can add other sports channels like NBA TV, SEC Network, MLB Network, ACC Network, Tennis Channel, beIN SPORTS, and others.

The 50 hours of DVR storage offered by Sling TV pales in comparison to the other live TV streaming services, but Sling TV’s reasonable price is hard to beat.

Watch the Washington Mystics on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

Channels Included: 100+

YouTube TV keeps it simple with only one live TV streaming plan. The 100-plus channels include ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN 2, ION, and NBA TV. Also, depending on location, Mystics fans will have Monumental Sports Network available for local game coverage with YouTube TV.

Outside of WNBA coverage, YouTube TV is a service you might want to have around for football season. You’ll have the option to add an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription to watch regular coverage and out-of-market games. With YouTube TV, you can also stream on three devices at once, create six unique profiles, and record as much as you want with unlimited DVR storage.

How to watch Washington Mystics games out-of-market with WNBA League Pass

Fans who live outside the Washington, D.C. or general DMV area can catch Mystics games on WNBA League Pass. A subscription to the service unlocks live and on-demand games, multi-game viewings online, replays in their entirety, an archive of classics, and live DVR. Purchase a subscription through the WNBA League Pass website or via the WNBA App. Mystics fans have the option to opt for a monthly pass or an annual subscription.

FAQ

What channels are Mystic games on?

Mystic games air on ABC, CBS, CBS Sports, ESPN, ESPN 2, NBA TV, and ION. However, you will find most Mystics coverage on Monumental Sports Network.

Where can I watch WNBA?

A number of networks carry WNBA games, including ESPN3, ESPN2, NBA TV, ABC, ESPN, Amazon Prime Video, and ION. WNBA League Pass also broadcasts all out-of-market games.

How long is the WNBA season?

The WNBA regular season runs from May to September, while playoffs season lasts from September to October. Each of the 12 teams plays 40 regular season games.