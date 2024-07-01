How To Watch The New Orleans Pelicans in the Playoffs: Best Options for 2024

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Fueled by one of the NBA’s top defenses and talented depth led by Zion Williamson, the Pelicans earned their spot 2024 NBA Playoffs. While the team didn’t make it to the Finals, fans can now look ahead to the 2024/25 season with hopes of the team making it even further next year.

If you’re hoping to catch a New Orleans Pelicans live, our guide can help. We’ll cover which channels you need to see all the Pelicans action. Whether using a satellite service or live TV streaming platforms make sure you have the channels you need to see if this team can take home the final win.

What channels show New Orleans Pelicans games?

You’ll want a service carrying ESPN, TNT, ABC, NBA TV, and Bally Sports New Orleans for full coverage, including regular season and postseason games. Here’s a look at which of these channels each of the providers offer:

Channel DISH DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Bally Sports New Orleans ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch the New Orleans Pelicans on DISH (Featured partner)

Suggested Plan: America’s Top 120

America’s Top 120 Price: $84.99

$84.99 Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, and TNT

DISH is a great option for Pelicans fans. The service includes ESPN, ABC, NBA TV, and TNT. This means you’ll be able to stream many of the Pelicans’ regular season games as well as the playoffs. The only downside is DISH doesn’t offer regional sports networks so that means you won’t get Bally Sports New Orleans.

On top of that, all DISH plans come with 2,000 hours of DVR, a Google voice remote, and free installation. DISH locks in your price for two years, making them a solid option if you want to commit to a traditional TV service for the long term.

Read our full DISH review here.

Watch the New Orleans Pelicans on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Yes, 5-Days Channels Included: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM has a contract with Bally Sports, so you can watch Pelicans games that air on Bally Sports New Orleans, a rare find with streaming platforms. You can also watch the other three networks that carry NBA games with this platform. Additional sports channels on DIRECTV STREAM include ESPN2, Golf Channel, NFL Network, and NHL Network. This streaming service also has a relationship with NBC Sports channels, giving you even more access to regional sports.

There are four DIRECTV STREAM plans: Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate, and Premier. The Choice, Ultimate, and Premier plans have more sports channels than the Entertainment plan. You’ll also get unlimited DVR storage with every plan.

Read our full DIRECTV STREAM review here.

Watch the New Orleans Pelicans on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

Fubo has Bally Sports New Orleans and ESPN in its regular lineup, making it easy to watch most Pelicans games without paying extra. If you want to see the games airing on NBA TV; however, you’ll need the Sports Lite add-on for an additional monthly fee. This add-on also includes NHL Network and MLB Network. Unfortunately, Fubo doesn’t have TNT, so you can’t watch Pelicans games that air on that channel.

Other sports networks available on Fubo include ESPN2 and ESPNEWS, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, Fubo Sports, Fox Soccer Plus, NBA League Pass, and NFL Network. Fubo comes with unlimited DVR space.

Read our full Fubo review here.

Watch the New Orleans Pelicans on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Yes, 3-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Hulu + Live TV doesn’t carry Bally Sports networks, but you will find ESPN and TNT in the lineup. Unfortunately, there isn’t a way to watch games that air on NBA TV. In addition to sports content and other live programming, Hulu + Live TV has an on-demand content library with movies and series across a broad number of topics. Hulu also has unlimited cloud DVR storage for all customers.

Hulu + Live TV only has one plan, but you can get it with or without ads for the on-demand library. Sports channels available with the plan include CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, and the NFL Network. The Hulu + Live TV Sports Extra is just $9.99 per month and includes NFL RedZone, FanDuel TV, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, and more. Hulu + Live TV customers also get access to ESPN Plus for free.

Read our full Hulu review here.

Watch the New Orleans Pelicans on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras

Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras Price: $55 + $15 (Sports Extras)

$55 + $15 (Sports Extras) Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC*, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

Sling TV has two base plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. If you want to maximize your Sling TV channel lineup, you can combine both to get the full channel lineup. The Sling Orange plan has more sports content, though you won’t get access to Bally Sports New Orleans. Still, you can get your eyes on Pelicans games that air on TNT, ESPN, or NBA TV. You will need to get the Sports Extra for $11 per month to get NBA TV, but you’ll get additional channels like MLB TV, NHL Network, and Golf Channel.

With 50 hours of DVR storage, you can also record games that you aren’t home to watch live and view them later. Other sports channels available on the Sling Orange plan include ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports 1, and SEC Network. In addition to NBA content, this gives you access to football, baseball, hockey, and more.

Read our full Sling TV review here.

Watch the New Orleans Pelicans on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

YouTube TV has NBA TV, ESPN, and TNT, but you won’t be able to watch Pelicans games on Bally Sports New Orleans. Still, this live TV streaming service is good for sports fans. Beyond New Orleans basketball, you can use YouTube TV to watch football, baseball, golf, and more.

YouTube TV has one plan that gives customers over 100 channels plus unlimited DVR cloud storage. Channels in the lineup include FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, SEC Networks and NFL Network. The Sports Plus extra is $10.99 per month and expands your coverage to include channels like NFL RedZone, FanDuel TV, Fox Soccer Plus, and MAVTV.

Read our full YouTube TV review here.

Watch New Orleans Pelicans Games Out-of-Market with NBA League Pass

You can watch out-of-market NBA games with NBA League Pass, which is available directly from NBA.com for $99.99 per season. You can get NBA League Pass Premium for $149.99 per year, which adds in-arena streaming and commercial-free games to your package. Some sports streaming services allow you to add League Pass to your platform, including Sling TV and DIRECTV STREAM.

FAQ

How do I watch the Pelicans with Bally Sports?

You’ll need a streaming service carrying Bally Sports. As such, DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo are your best options, as both have the channel.

Can I watch NBA games on YouTube?

You need YouTube TV to stream NBA games live. YouTube on its own is great for highlights or watching replays of older games.

How much does NBA League Pass cost?

The base plan for NBA League Pass is $14.99 per month. Or, you can upgrade to three streams and commercial-free streaming for $22.99 with NBA League Pass Premium.