How To Watch The Minnesota Timberwolves in 2024

The Timberwolves had a strong season and a good run in the 2024 Playoffs, but fell short of making it to the Finals. Now, fans can get ready for the 2024/25 season by making sure to have a satellite or streaming service to watch every game.

Whether you still live in The Cities or you’re a fan outside of Minnesota, you won’t want to miss a minute of action. Here’s how to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves across multiple platforms.

What channels are Minnesota Timberwolves games on?

The Minnesota Timberwolves games that air nationally can be seen on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. Regionally, the games air on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Midwest, with most games airing on the former. Check out which streaming services offer these channels.

Channel DISH DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Bally Sports Midwest ✔ ✔ Bally Sports North ✔ ✔ *local channels available only in select locations

Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves on DISH (Featured partner)

Suggested Plan: America’s Top 120

America’s Top 120 Price: $84.99

$84.99 Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, and TNT

DISH is unique in that it requires a satellite dish, but the monthly price is still competitive with other streaming platforms. You can watch the Timberwolves on ESPN and TNT on all DISH plans, and you’ll also get access to NBA TV if you purchase a sports extra. Unfortunately, DISH doesn’t have Bally Sports channels.

Other sports channels in the DISH lineup include CBS Sports Networks, ESPN 2, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, NHL Network, PAC-12 Network, and SEC Network. Some channels, including NBA TV and PAC-12 Network, require the Multi-Sport Pack extra, which also has MLB Network and NFL RedZone.

All DISH customers get 2,000 hours of DVR storage and the ability to watch up to four channels at once on the same screen. Plus, DISH allows you to watch all of your live channels from anywhere with your DISH login, so you can keep up with the Wolves when you’re away from home.

Read our full DISH review here.

Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Yes, 5-Days Channels Included: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM has a great channel lineup for NBA fans. You can watch Timberwolves games on regional sports networks such as Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports North and catch national games on ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. Plus, you can record as many games as you want with Unlimited Cloud DVR. On the move? You can also stream live TV and your DVR content from wherever you are with the DIRECTV mobile app.

There are four DIRECTV STREAM packages to choose from: Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate, and Premier. DIRECTV STREAM also offers a Sports Pack of 35+ additional channels, including NFL RedZone and NFL Network, ESPNEWS, college sports networks, and more for an additional $14.99 per month.

Read our full DIRECTV STREAM review here.

Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

Fubo stands out as a premier, sports-centric streaming service, catering to the diverse preferences of sports fans everywhere, including Timberwolves fans. With a strong emphasis on sports, Fubo offers a wide array of channels, making it an excellent choice for those who want to stay connected with the Timberwolves across their different devices. While Fubo doesn’t currently carry TNT, key channels such as ESPN, NBA TV, and Bally Sports networks are included, ensuring comprehensive coverage of basketball games.

All Fubo packages come with unlimited DVR.

Read our full Fubo review here.

Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Yes, 3-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Hulu + Live TV extends beyond just providing subscribers with an extensive library of on-demand content; it also serves as a prime streaming destination for NBA enthusiasts. With its robust channel lineup, including key networks like ESPN, TBS, and TNT, the seamless integration of live television with an extensive on-demand library sets Hulu + Live TV apart, offering fans not only the excitement of game day but also the flexibility to catch up on any missed moments at their convenience with the use of the service’s Unlimited Cloud DVR. Plus.

Hulu + Live TV also comes with access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus at no additional charge.

Read our full Hulu review here.

Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras

Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras Price: $55 + $15 (Sports Extras)

$55 + $15 (Sports Extras) Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC*, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

Sling TV is the most affordable streaming service by far. And, even with such a low price tag, you still have three plans to choose from Orange, Blue, and Orange & Blue. Orange has 32 channels, including ESPN and TNT. You can stream on one device at a time with an Orange plan. Blue includes 40 channels, such as Fox Sports, NBC Sports, and NFL Network. With a Blue plan, you can stream on up to three devices simultaneously. Orange & Blue combines both packages, giving you access to 46 channels and up to four simultaneous streams.

If you want to watch the Timberwolves, opt for the Orange package or the Orange & Blue package, as they include the channels that broadcast the most games, such as ESPN and TNT. You can also add the NBA League Pass for an extra $29 per month to get access to all out-of-market games, replays, and highlights. Sling customers can also opt into the Sports Extra package and gain access to NBA TV, among other channels, for only $11 more per month.

Read our full Sling TV review here.

Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service that lets you watch over 100 channels, including ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. You can also add the NBA League Pass for an extra fee and get access to all out-of-market regular season games, meaning you’ll never miss a Minnesota Timberwolves away game again, and you won’t even have to leave your YouTube TV app.

With YouTube TV, you can enjoy the NBA action on any device, such as your smart TV, laptop, phone, or tablet. You can also stream on multiple screens at the same time, with up to six accounts per household. Plus, you get unlimited cloud DVR storage, so you can record as many games as you want and watch them later. And if you tune into the game late, don’t worry. YouTube TV’s Key Plays view can catch you up in an instant.

Read our full YouTube TV review here.

Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves Games Out-of-Market with NBA League Pass

You can watch blacked-out Minnesota Timberwolves games with an NBA League Pass subscription at $99.99 per season or get a Premium Pass priced at $149.99 per season. Premium Passes allow you to stream on up to three devices at once and enjoy commercial-free content.

Both NBA League Pass subscriptions can be paid in full at the start of the season or paid monthly. The regular League Pass is $14.99 per month and the Premium Pass is $22.99 per month. You can also choose a team pass for just the Timberwolves at $89.99 per season or $13.99 per month.

FAQ

Can you watch the Timberwolves game on Hulu?

Unfortunately, most Timberwolves games are not available on Hulu + Live TV. The platform doesn’t have Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Midwest, which air most of the games each season. NBA TV is also unavailable.

Does YouTube TV have the Timberwolves?

You can watch Timberwolves games that air on ESPN, TNT, or NBA TV using YouTube TV. Unfortunately, the platform doesn’t have a relationship with Bally Sports, so you can’t watch the games that only air regionally on Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Midwest.

Is NBA League Pass on YouTube TV?

Yes, you can purchase an NBA League Pass through YouTube TV. If you add a League Pass to your subscription, you can use your YouTube TV DVR to automatically record your favorite team whenever they play.