How To Watch the Kansas City Royals: Best Options 2024

After a tough few years, the Kansas City Royals were hoping 2024 would be the year it all turns around. The American League team, under manager Matt Quatraro, ripped apart the roster during the offseason in hopes of rebuilding a team that could make waves in 2024. Specifically, the Royals beefed up the pitching staff around star Cole Ragans.

Those changes paid off, because the Royals made it to the 2024 postseason and beat the Orioles in their AL Wild Card games. Shortly after, the Royals fell short 1-3 to the New York Yankees and failed to win the ALDS. Although they didn’t make it to the World Series, Royals fans should be excited about the team’s new-found momentum leading into 2025.

Don’t miss a second of the action as the team battles it out next year. Find out how to watch Kansas City Royals games on all your favorite live TV streaming services so you can live stream every game.

What channels are Kansas City Royals games on?

Watch Kansas City Royals games all season with national channels: ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS, and MLB Network. Regionally, games air on FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City and FanDuel Sports Network Midwest.

STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/ Midwest ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fox ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ Fox Sports 1 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TBS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ MLB Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch the Kansas City Royals on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Price: $114.99

Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS, and MLB Network are all available on DIRECTV STREAM. Your FanDuel Sports Network regional network (whether it’s Kansas City or Midwest, based on your location) is also available on DIRECTV STREAM. However, MLB Network and FanDuel Sports Network are only included with your streaming package if you choose the Choice subscription package or above (Ultimate and Premier also include these channels).

DIRECTV STREAM is a bit pricey compared to the other streaming services, but the Choice package includes 105+ channels, so you get a lot of bang for your buck. Plus, you get unlimited cloud DVR space and unlimited simultaneous streams at home, which is incredible if you’re sharing your account with a house full of people. You won’t have to worry about missing a moment of the action this season.

Watch the Kansas City Royals on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

A sports-first streaming service, Fubo has a lot to offer Royals fans. With Fubo, you get everything you need to watch Royals games, except for TBS, which isn’t available on this streamer. However, to get optional extra MLB coverage from MLB Network, you’ll need to bump up to the Elite plan with the Fubo Extra add-on.

Fubo has a ton of sports channels beyond what you need for baseball games, though, including Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Fox Deportes, Motortrend, and more. Plus, plans include 1,000 hours of cloud DVR and 10 simultaneous streams.

Watch the Kansas City Royals on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV Bundle

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Hulu + Live TV (both with and without ads) offers more than 95 channels, including Fox, FS1, ESPN, and MLB Network, which you’ll need for Royals games. The only one not included is the regional sports network for the team.

A Hulu + Live TV subscription also includes access to the streamer’s on-demand library of TV and movies, including plenty of original content, as well as access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus. Both of these are included in a live TV subscription at no extra cost, which is a ton of extra content (More movies! More sports!) each month. Subscribers get unlimited cloud DVR and two simultaneous streams.

Watch the Kansas City Royals on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Price: $55

Free Trial: No

Sling TV gives sports fans a budget-friendly option for watching their favorite teams. Though the streaming service only offers a small selection of channels, the ones available are what you need for nationally aired games.

Let’s break down where you’ll find all the channels, though. Sling Orange includes ESPN and TBS. Sling Blue includes Fox in some markets, FS1, and TBS. If you want additional baseball coverage, MLB Network is part of the Sports Extra add-on. You’ll also get 50 hours of cloud DVR with your subscription.

Watch the Kansas City Royals on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base Plan

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

YouTube TV includes ESPN, Fox, FS1, and TBS, but doesn’t include MLB Network or FanDuel Sports Network. Among the 100+ channels, you’ll find plenty of other news, sports, and entertainment selections to pick from, though, so there’s plenty to enjoy in between Royals games and in between seasons.

The streaming service also offers unlimited cloud DVR with its subscription and three simultaneous streams. There is only one YouTube TV plan to choose from, which makes the selection process simple.

Watch games on Apple TV+

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $9.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Apple TV+ is hosting double-headers on Friday nights throughout the season. Your favorite teams will be playing on the streaming service.

How to watch the Kansas City Royals games out-of-market with MLB.TV

Suggested Plan: Single Team

Price: $119.99/year

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

If you’re outside the Kansas City area, streaming all of the Royals games can get tricky. MLB.TV is your answer. The streaming service will help you access all the games (blackout restrictions can apply) throughout the season.

FAQ

What streaming service carries Kansas City Royals baseball?

Kansas City Royals games can be found on a number of streaming services. DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Apple TV+ all host Kansas City Royals games.

How do I watch FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City?

You can stream FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City on Fubo and DIRECTV STREAM. Both of these providers include regional sports networks with the right streaming package.

How much does FanDuel Sports Network cost?

FanDuel Sports Network is included with certain DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo streaming packages. It depends on which streaming package you choose. DIRECTV STREAM packages (that include FanDuel Sports Network) start at $108.99. Fubo streaming packages (that include FanDuel Sports Network) start at $89.99.