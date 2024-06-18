How To Watch The Dallas Wings: Best Options 2024

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Things have been trending upward for the Dallas Wings in the last couple of seasons. In 2022, they managed their first season with a .500 record since moving to Dallas in 2016, only to be eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Last year, they had their first season with a winning record since the move to Dallas, and they made it to the second round of the playoffs.

If the Wings can continue building upon their previous successes, the upcoming WNBA season is shaping up to be their best yet. Make sure you have the right live TV streaming service to catch all of the action after cutting the cord with your cable or satellite provider.

What channels are Dallas Wings games on?

If you’re a Dallas Wings fan, you have options when it comes to watching every matchup during the regular season. The Dallas Wings are available to stream on Bally Sports Southwest, ION, ABC, CBS, and NBA TV. Find out which live TV streaming services have all or some channels available to watch Dallas Wings WNBA games.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Bally Sports Southwest ✔ ✔ ION ✔ ✔ ✔ ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ CBS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch the Dallas Wings on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Price: $108.99

Free Trial: Yes, 5 days

Channels Included: 125+

If you’re a diehard fan and your only priority is catching every possible Dallas Wings livestream, DIRECTV STREAM is your top choice for access to every channel, including locals. If you’re a Dallas-area local, you’ll get every channel you need to find every broadcast Dallas Wings game, including Bally Sports Southwest, ION, ABC, CBS, and NBA TV. Subscribers outside of the Bally Sports Southwest region can get access to every other network.

Sometimes, life gets in the way of WNBA basketball (I know, we’re not happy about it, either), and DIRECTV STREAM has you covered with their unlimited cloud-based DVR, giving you an extra nine months to watch any recorded content before it is deleted. In addition, DIRECTV offers a ton of local and regional sports networks, making it an excellent choice for all kinds of sports fans, not just Dallas Wings fans.

Watch the Dallas Wings on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

Channels Included: 185

Like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo offers every channel you need if you’re worried about how to watch Dallas Wings games. You can get almost every channel you need on the Pro plan (especially since it includes Bally Sports Southwest for customers in that region), but you’ll need to upgrade to get your hands on NBA TV. If you only need to catch a week’s worth of games, Fubo offers a free trial, as well.

Again, like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo comes with unlimited cloud DVR storage that automatically deletes recordings after nine months and a slew of other sports and entertainment channels to keep Dallas Wings fans busy while they wait between games. The Elite Plan from Fubo offers more than twice the total number of channels as our suggested DIRECTV STREAM plan, making it a great choice for audiences who need every channel possible.

Watch the Dallas Wings on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes, 3 days

Channels Included: 95+

If you are only a mild Dallas Wings fan and just need the occasional game here and there while still satisfying your need for streamable live TV, then Hulu + Live TV might be the service for you. Hulu + Live TV subscribers get access to ABC and CBS, but their access to Dallas Wings games ends there.



For a well-rounded sports fan or for a sports fan who shares their streaming services with family or roommates, Hulu + Live TV subscriptions include the complete Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus streaming subscriptions. Other sports networks offered by Hulu + Live TV include ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, and more.



Since you can stream to five different screens at once with your Hulu + Live TV subscription, you won’t have to interrupt game time for other programs, and if you do, you can use the included unlimited cloud DVR to make sure you can catch up on any Dallas Wings basketball you have to miss.

Watch the Dallas Wings on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Price: $55

Free Trial: No

Channels Included: 46+

If a Dallas Wings livestream is only one of your live TV watching preferences and if your budget is important to you, Sling TV could be right for your household. Sling Orange & Blue includes ABC in select markets, which you’ll need if one of your concerns is how to watch Dallas Wings games. Also, subscribers should note that they’ll need an add-on at an extra monthly cost to get access to NBA TV.

Like most other streaming options, Sling TV includes DVR storage: 50 hours for free and up to 200 hours for an additional monthly cost. Despite its smaller channel list, Sling TV plans are often much cheaper than other streaming options. However, Wings fans who want to catch most games might consider another service with Bally Sports Southwest.

Watch the Dallas Wings on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

Channels Included: 100+

YouTube TV is another well-rounded option for Dallas Wings fans who need other sports, news, and entertainment options. You can find a Dallas Wings livestream on ION, ABC, CBS, and NBA TV, all of which come with YouTube TV’s Base plan. Alongside almost every channel you need to catch Dallas Wings games, YouTube TV subscribers will find sports networks like ESPN, Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and more. The one downside is that YouTube TV doesn’t offer Bally Sports Southwest, so that’s something to consider for local fans looking for all the WNBA action.

How to watch the Dallas Wings games out-of-market with WNBA League Pass

If you’re a WNBA League Pass subscriber living outside of the Dallas area, you won’t have the option to watch the Wings on local channel coverage. WNBA League Pass offers you the convenience of watching wherever you are so you don’t miss out on the action this season. Subscribers will get live, ad-free games and can keep up with interviews, highlights, and more. With this option, Dallas Wings fans can either pick a monthly or annual subscription.

FAQ

Can I get WNBA League Pass on YouTube TV?

Yes, you can get WNBA League Pass as part of your YouTube TV plan. If you sign up for WNBA League Pass through YouTube TV, you’ll only be able to watch WNBA League Pass content on YouTube Primetime Channels and on YouTube.

Can I watch the WNBA for free?

Some channels that air WNBA games, like ABC and CBS, are available via over-the-air TV, which is free as long as you have a receiver. Outside of this option, the only way to watch WNBA games for free is to sign up for a free trial of a streaming service offering a channel that airs WNBA games.

What channels carry WNBA?

Many channels, including ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, and ION, carry WNBA games. For additional local Dallas Wings coverage, you’ll want to tune into Bally Sports Southwest.