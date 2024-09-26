How to Watch Tennessee vs. Miami: Time, Date, and How to Watch This Week

Credit: Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK

Monday Night Football kicks off on Monday, Sep. 30 with Tennessee vs Miami. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN. While the Miami Dolphins are going into the game with a better record and standing in their respective division, they are actually considered the underdogs for the upcoming game. Miami is down two quarterbacks. Their first-string thrower, Tua Tagovailoa is out with a concussion and won’t be able to return until Week 8, if he returns at all. Tagovailoa’s back-up Skylar Thompson sustained a rib injury during Miami’s Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks that will also have him on the bench for the Titans game. Tim Boyle will be taking charge in his first start of the season.

While Miami is trying to overcome this plague of injuries, the Tennessee Titans are not without quarterback concerns. They’ve got rookie Will Levis in the starting position. The new kid did not fare well against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, but the game against Miami will give him another chance to adjust to throwing in the NFL. The Titans will also be down cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who suffered a groin injury in the first quarter of the Green Bay game.

Currently, Miami is third in the AFC East with a 1-2 record. Tennessee is currently holding the bottom position in the AFC South, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are also down two games this season. Both teams need this win to have hope of moving up in their respective divisions. It is not the highest stakes game, but it is make or break for both of these teams and their future in the season.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Miami

Date: Monday, September 30

Monday, September 30 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL Channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV

Tennessee vs. Miami predictions

Both teams are struggling at the start of this 2024-25 NFL season, but Miami has more to overcome going into this Week 4 game. The Dolphins currently have an A-list receiver bench with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and De’Von Achane, but they need a quarterback who can activate them and get them into the endzone. Thompson and Boyle combined were only able to move the ball 205 yards against Green Bay, which is half their 2023 game average.

Miami can get their receivers on the move with Awuzie out and potentially on injury reserve. However, Tennessee has better options for replacing Awuzie than Miami has for a quarterback right now. Rookie Jarvis Brownlee Jr. is set to start for the upcoming game, but they also have Darell Baker Jr. on the bench to help Brownlee carry the load. The Titans could also call up Tre Avery from their practice squad if they want to sure up the bench. While Levis is still working out his rookie kinks, he gets more experience and is better acquainted with the NFL pace with every game. If Levis can get in the zone against the Miami offense, it could mean big things for the Titans. The winner of this game will be whoever adapts to their new offensive lineup the fastest and can get the ball moving.