How To Watch Ravens vs. Chiefs: Time, Date, and How To Watch This Week

Will the Ravens be able to beat the Super Bowl champions?

Updated:
NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is kicking off with a bang this fall, with a highly anticipated rematch of the 2023 AFC Championship game. On Thursday, Sept. 5, the Baltimore Ravens will take on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs for bragging rights right out of the gate. Ravens vs Chiefs is a highly anticipated game, that you’ll want to make sure you tune in to watch.

Both teams are looking to build on hugely successful 2023 campaigns. The Chiefs’ power trio of Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce is still intact, along with most of the lineup that captured a second straight Super Bowl championship for the team. Bettors have the odds on the Chiefs to make history with a third straight trophy in 2024.

The Ravens, meanwhile, are out to prove that their 13-4 record last season was no fluke — and take the next step with a trip to the Super Bowl. With some changes to the coaching staff and a big addition in running back Derrick Henry, the team is poised to make a statement, and the opening contest is a great chance to do just that.

How to watch Ravens vs. Chiefs 2024

  • Date: Thursday, September 5
  • Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO
  • Channel: NBC
  • Streaming on: DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, Peacock
Streaming
Service		Free TrialNFL ChannelsNFL RedZoneBest Nights to
Watch
DIRECTV STREAM5-daysCBS, Fox, NBC,
NFL Network		YesNon-exclusive games
Fubo$30 off
first month		CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC, ESPN,
NFL Network		YesNon-exclusive games
Hulu + Live TV3-daysCBS, ABC, Fox, NBC, ESPN,
NFL Network		YesNon-exclusive games
YouTube TV7-daysCBS, ABC, Fox, NBC, ESPN,
NFL Network		YesAll games (w/ Sunday Ticket add-on)
Sling TV50% off
first month		ABC*, Fox*, NBC*, ESPN, NFL NetworkYesNon-exclusive games
PeacockNoNBCNoSunday Night
Paramount Plus7-daysCBSNoIn-market CBS games
Amazon Prime Video30-daysAmazon PrimeNoThursday Night
*Local channels available only in select locations

Ravens vs. Chiefs predictions

With both teams favored to have strong seasons and finish near the top of the league, it’s no surprise that pundits are calling for a tight contest in the opening Chiefs vs. Ravens 2024 contest. ESPN reports money-line Chiefs vs. Ravens odds slightly in favor of the defending champs heading into the game, but the Ravens aren’t a huge underdog by any stretch. Either way, it’s looking to be a thrilling start to the 2024 season.

