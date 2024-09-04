How To Watch Ravens vs. Chiefs: Time, Date, and How To Watch This Week

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is kicking off with a bang this fall, with a highly anticipated rematch of the 2023 AFC Championship game. On Thursday, Sept. 5, the Baltimore Ravens will take on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs for bragging rights right out of the gate. Ravens vs Chiefs is a highly anticipated game, that you’ll want to make sure you tune in to watch.

Both teams are looking to build on hugely successful 2023 campaigns. The Chiefs’ power trio of Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce is still intact, along with most of the lineup that captured a second straight Super Bowl championship for the team. Bettors have the odds on the Chiefs to make history with a third straight trophy in 2024.

The Ravens, meanwhile, are out to prove that their 13-4 record last season was no fluke — and take the next step with a trip to the Super Bowl. With some changes to the coaching staff and a big addition in running back Derrick Henry, the team is poised to make a statement, and the opening contest is a great chance to do just that.

How to watch Ravens vs. Chiefs 2024

Date: Thursday, September 5

Thursday, September 5 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO Channel: NBC

NBC Streaming on: DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, Peacock

Ravens vs. Chiefs predictions

With both teams favored to have strong seasons and finish near the top of the league, it’s no surprise that pundits are calling for a tight contest in the opening Chiefs vs. Ravens 2024 contest. ESPN reports money-line Chiefs vs. Ravens odds slightly in favor of the defending champs heading into the game, but the Ravens aren’t a huge underdog by any stretch. Either way, it’s looking to be a thrilling start to the 2024 season.