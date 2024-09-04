How To Watch Packers vs. Eagles: Time, Date, and How To Watch This Week

Credit: Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Packers vs Eagles will kick off regular season play on September 6 with a matchup in Brazil — and despite having a São Paulo NFL game, plenty of dedicated fans from both teams will no doubt be in attendance. Though the teams had similar seasons last year (the Packers losing the Divisional Playoffs and the Eagles losing the Wild Card Playoffs), coming into this season is a whole new ballgame.

Both teams have plenty of their stars still in place, though, including their starting quarterbacks. The Green Bay Packers have Jordan Love and the Philadelphia Eagles have Jalen Hurts both in place to start the season at the Brazil game. It’s just that there’s been some shuffling around them, including the Eagles losing Jason Kelce to retirement after last season.

Following this out-of-the-country game, both teams will return to their usual home turf next week, but this game, airing exclusively on Peacock, provides a fun location for the start of the season. Ahead, find out everything you need to know about the Eagles vs. Packers matchup and what the NFL week one odds are.

How to watch Packers vs. Eagles

Date: Friday, September 6

Friday, September 6 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, Brazil

Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, Brazil Streaming: Peacock

Packers vs. Eagles predictions

Both teams are predicted to come into this game strong, but the Packers may edge out the Eagles to start the season. ESPN’s Andre Snellings has his odds on the Packers to take the win on this one because of the shuffling in the offense in the Eagles lineup. There’s a good chance that it could take a few games for the Eagles to really settle into the groove, which means the Packers could take advantage of that unrest. We also can’t ignore that Love had an amazing second half of the season last year and could very well come storming into this season with the same momentum. Snellings points out that Love has a “full complement” of wide receivers ready and willing to run the ball for him, so it’s very possible that the Packers could pull out a win in Brazil. When looking at Eagles odds and Packers odds for week one, favor is for the Packers.