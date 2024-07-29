How To Watch Ole Miss Rebels Football in 2024

Credit: Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ole Miss has a talented squad heading into the 2024 season. Coach Lane Kiffin added fresh faces from the transfer portal to bolster the Rebels’ talent. The biggest question concerns depth. If the team remains healthy throughout a challenging SEC slate, they could play their way into the SEC championship game.

If you’re a fan hoping to stream games, we can help. Our guide details which channels broadcast Ole Miss games and discusses the best live TV streaming providers and plans to see every game.

Ole Miss has an easy slate until October, when they’ll play the LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners. They also have a crucial game against the Georgia Bulldogs on November 9, 2024. The regular season culminates with the Egg Bowl on November 29th. Below is a glance at the Rebels’ full schedule:

Date Opposing Team Time Channel Saturday, August 31, 2024 Furman 7:00 p.m. ESPN Plus Saturday, September 7, 2024 Middle Tennessee State 4:15 p.m. SEC Network Saturday, September 14, 2024 Wake Forest 6:30 p.m. CW Network Saturday, September 21, 2024 Georgia Southern 7:45 p.m. SEC Network Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kentucky 12:00 p.m. ABC or ESPN Saturday, October 5, 2024 South Carolina TBD TBD Saturday, October 12, 2024 LSU TBD TBD Saturday, October 26, 2024 Oklahoma TBD TBD Saturday, November 2, 2024 Arkansas TBD TBD Saturday, November 9, 2024 Georgia TBD TBD Saturday, November 23, 2024 Florida 12:00 p.m. ABC or ESPN Friday, November 29, 2024 Mississippi State 3:30 p.m. ABC

Where to watch Ole Miss Rebels football

Ole Miss fans need a service with ESPN, ABC, the CW Network, and the SEC Network. While ESPN hasn’t announced any Ole Miss games yet, it’s a channel you want to have for the playoffs. You can also buy a separate subscription to ESPN Plus through ESPN or with your Hulu membership. ESPN Plus carries the Rebels’ opening season game.

Here’s a comparison of which streaming services have the channels you need:

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ SEC Network ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ABC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓* ✓ CW Network ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch Ole Miss Rebels football with DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ESPN, the SEC Network, ABC, and the CW Network

DIRECTV STREAM helps Ole Miss fans stream many games live. The Choice package or one of the higher DIRECTV STREAM plans is your best bet since it includes the SEC Network. In select markets, you can stream games on ESPN, ABC, and the CW Network.

Every plan includes unlimited DVR and unlimited home device streams. You’ll also gain access to tens of thousands of on-demand titles. It makes DIRECTV STREAM a smart consideration for Ole Miss fans.

Watch Ole Miss Rebels football with Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ESPN, the SEC Network, ABC, and the CW Network

Fubo offers many of the same channels DIRECTV STREAM does at a more affordable price. The Fubo Pro plan includes ESPN, the CW Network, ABC, and the SEC Network. For Ole Miss fans living in the Midwest or the West Coast, you can add the Sports Lite package from Fubo for an extra monthly cost. It has the SEC Network, ESPNU, and NBA TV.

There are no contracts on any of Fubo’s packages, so you’re free to cancel at any time. Every plan also has unlimited DVR, giving you enough room to record every game.

Watch Ole Miss Rebels football with Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV Bundle

Hulu + Live TV Bundle Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ESPN, the SEC Network, ABC, and the CW Network

Hulu + Live TV is one of the best options for Ole Miss fans. The service’s pricing is on par with its competitors, and it includes every channel you need.

In addition, you can bundle your live TV package for even more entertainment. It gives you on-demand content from Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. With your ESPN Plus membership, you can stream games live and access premium content on ESPN’s website.

Watch Ole Miss Rebels football with Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Orange with Sports Extra

Orange with Sports Extra Price: $51

$51 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: ESPN, the SEC Network, and ABC in select markets

Sling TV’s biggest appeal is its affordability. The Sling Orange package includes ESPN, ESPN 2, and TNT. It allows you to watch college football for almost half of what you would pay with Fubo.

However, the affordability of Sling TV does come with some limitations. You’ll need the Sports Extra add-on to stream content on the SEC Network. Sling TV’s local channel availability depends on where you live. If you don’t have access to them, you can supplement viewing your local channels with a digital antenna. While there are some add-on expenses to consider, Sling TV provides a way to watch the Rebels for less.

Watch Ole Miss Rebels football with YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Yes

Yes Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ESPN, the SEC Network, ABC, and the CW Network

Outside of Sling TV, YouTube TV is the most affordable option for Ole Miss fans. The base package includes ESPN, Fox Sports 1, ABC, CBS, the CW Network, ESPN 2, the NFL Network, the Big Ten Network, NBA TV, and the SEC Network.

Moreover, the service is easy to use. Set up season recordings by assigning your favorite teams during setup. You can also stream multiple games concurrently with the picture-in-picture feature.

FAQ

You can stream Ole Miss games on ABC, the SEC Network, the CW Network, and ESPN. You’ll also want access to ESPN Plus for the season-opener against Furman. You can purchase a subscription through ESPN or with your Hulu account.

Is college football on YouTube?

You can watch college football highlights and replays of games on YouTube. However, to stream games live, you’ll need a YouTube TV subscription. With it, you can watch games on dozens of sports channels for less than you would pay with Fubo or DIRECTV STREAM.

Can I watch college football for free?

Using the trials offered by streaming platforms helps you stream games for free. If costs are a concern, consider purchasing a digital antenna. It gives you access to ABC, Fox, NBC, and CBS. While you have an upfront expense, that negates the longer you go without a streaming subscription.