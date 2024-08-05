How To Watch Miami Hurricanes Football in 2024

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Miami heads into the 2024 season optimistic, with quarterback Cam Ward transferring in for his final season of play from Washington State. The star player could help bolster the rest of the team and bring them up from the 7-6 finish they had last season (and ninth place spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference).

Hurricanes fans can see how the team plays this season even without cable — all you need is internet and a live TV streaming service that carries the channels showing Miami football. Ahead, find out how to watch Miami Hurricanes football this fall.

Miami’s schedule is packed with plenty of in-state rivalries, including going head to head with Florida, Florida State, USF, and Florida A&M. Check out the full schedule below.

Date Opposing Team Time Channel Saturday, August 31 Florida 3:30 p.m. ABC Saturday, September 7 Florida A&M 6:00 p.m. ACC Network Extra Saturday, September 14 Ball State 3:30 p.m. ACC Network Saturday, September 21 USF TBD TBD Friday, September 27 Virginia Tech 7:30 p.m. ESPN Saturday, October 5 California TBD TBD Saturday, October 19 Louisville TBD TBD Saturday, October 26 Florida State TBD TBD Saturday, November 2 Duke TBD TBD Saturday, November 9 Georgia Tech TBD TBD Saturday, November 23 Wake Forest TBD TBD Saturday, November 30 Syracuse TBD TBD *All times are Eastern

Where to watch Miami Hurricanes football

Though the Miami Hurricanes TV schedule isn’t complete yet, you can expect to find games on the usual channels this season. Those include ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, and ACC Network Extra. Those channels are available on DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ACC Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ACC Network Extra ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch Miami Hurricanes football with DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra

With the Choice plan on DIRECTV STREAM, you get all the channels you need to keep up with the Hurricanes this season. ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, and ACC Network Extra are all included. Along with those, college football fans will also find Big Ten Network and the SEC Network in the Choice and higher subscription plans, which means you can see how everyone’s faring in other conferences as well.

Beyond that, customers will have access to other sports networks including Motor Trend, Golf Channel, and NFL Network, along with lifestyle, entertainment, and news networks, including MSNBC, Animal Planet, Food Network, and more. DIRECTV STREAM also offers unlimited cloud DVR to keep up with everything, though recordings are deleted after nine months.

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra

With a Fubo Pro plan or higher, you get ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, and ACC Network Extra — everything you need during Hurricanes football season. Other sports channels that you’ll find in the massive lineup include SEC Network and Big Ten Network, as well as NFL Network, NHL Network, NBA TV, and more.

With your Fubo subscription, you’ll also get unlimited hours of cloud DVR so you can record all your games (plus movies and TV shows). The best part, though, is that Fubo’s recordings never expire, so you can keep them as long as you want.

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV Bundle

Hulu + Live TV Bundle Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra

With a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you’ll have all the channels for Hurricanes games. ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, and ACC Network Extra are part of any Hulu + Live TV plan. Subscribers will also find MLB Network, Golf Channel, FS1, and plenty of other sports channels. Also included in a Hulu + Live TV subscription is the entire on-demand library. That means you get thousands of movie and TV titles, including Oscar winners, Emmy winners, and more.

What’s more, if you choose the Disney Bundle, you get three streaming services for the price of one: Hulu + Live TV, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. Disney Plus offers Star Wars, Marvel, and more, while ESPN Plus provides even more sports commentary, behind the scenes, and game play. And you’ll get unlimited cloud DVR on top of all of that.

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue with the Sports Extra add-on

Sling Orange & Blue with the Sports Extra add-on Price: $55, plus an additional $11 for the Sports Extra add-on

$55, plus an additional $11 for the Sports Extra add-on Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra

Hurricanes fans will want to pick the Sling Orange & Blue plan, as well as the Sports Extra add-on this season, when looking at Sling TV plans to ensure they get every channel needed. However, before you do that, make sure you can access ABC in your local area (not everyone can!). Sling Blue only includes ABC in some markets. ESPN and ESPN2 are part of Sling Orange, and ACC Network is in the add-on. If you want to save a few bucks, you may just go with Sling Orange for the ESPN Networks.

Elsewhere in Sling Orange, you’ll find ESPN3 and Motor Trend, as well as plenty of lifestyle, entertainment, and news channels. Sling TV also provides 50 hours of cloud DVR, which you can upgrade to 200 hours by paying an extra fee if you choose.

Suggested Plan: YouTube TV

YouTube TV Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra

YouTube TV is a great option for Hurricanes fans because it has everything: all the channels you need, unlimited cloud DVR, plus extra features you won’t get anywhere else. ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, and ACC Network Extra are all included, as well as a bevy of other sports channels to keep you busy while you’re not watching Miami football.

Plus, YouTube TV offers special features like Key Plays View, so you can (you guessed it) see key plays in more detail in real time while you’re watching a game. There is also Stats View, where you can see player and team stats as a game is happening. That means you can put your phone down and keep your eyes on the game instead.

FAQ

The Miami Hurricanes are the college football team that plays in Miami. They are the football team at the University of Miami.

Where do the Miami Hurricanes play?

The Miami Hurricanes play at Hard Rock Stadium. This is located in Miami Gardens, Fla.

What network is the Hurricane game on?

The Hurricanes game might be shown on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, or ACC Network Extra. These channels can also be streamed on DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV if you have a subscription.

{ “@context”: “https://schema.org”, “@type”: “FAQPage”, “mainEntity”: [{ “@type”: “Question”, “name”: “What college football team is in Miami?”, “acceptedAnswer”: { “@type”: “Answer”, “text”: “The Miami Hurricanes are the college football team that plays in Miami. They are the football team at the University of Miami.” } },{ “@type”: “Question”, “name”: “Where do the Miami Hurricanes play?”, “acceptedAnswer”: { “@type”: “Answer”, “text”: “The Miami Hurricanes play at Hard Rock Stadium. This is located in Miami Gardens, Fla.” } },{ “@type”: “Question”, “name”: “What network is the Hurricane game on?”, “acceptedAnswer”: { “@type”: “Answer”, “text”: “The Hurricanes game might be shown on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, or ACC Network Extra. These channels can also be streamed on DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV if you have a subscription.” } }] }