How To Watch LSU Tigers Football in 2024

The LSU Tigers enter this season with a new defensive staff. Former Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker hopes to retool an LSU passing defense that ranked 118th last season. If the Tigers can shore up their pass defense, they could compete for an SEC title.
For LSU fans hoping to stream games live, you’ll want a live TV streaming provider that offers ample sports channels. Our guide shows you which streaming services offer the best packages for your needs.
LSU Tigers football schedule 2024
LSU has many highly anticipated matchups. They kick off the season against USC, which is also looking to rehab its defense this year. LSU also plays Alabama and Oklahoma in November. These matchups could help determine who plays in the SEC championship game.
Below is a glance at the Tigers’ full schedule. Leading up to the season kickoff, keep in mind that more times and broadcasts will be announced. That way, you’ll know when and where to watch without missing a moment.
|Date
|Opposing Team
|Time
|Channel
|Sunday, September 1, 2024
|USC
|7:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Saturday, September 7, 2024
|Nicholls
|7: 30 p.m.
|ESPN Plus
|Saturday, September 14, 2024
|South Carolina
|12:00 p.m.
|ABC
|Saturday, September 21, 2024
|UCLA
|TBD
|TBD
|Saturday, September 28, 2024
|South Alabama
|7:45 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Saturday, October 12, 2024
|Ole Miss
|TBD
|TBD
|Saturday, October 19, 2024
|Arkansas
|TBD
|TBD
|Saturday, October 26, 2024
|Texas A&M
|TBD
|TBD
|Saturday, November 9, 2024
|Alabama
|TBD
|TBD
|Saturday, November 16, 2024
|Florida
|TBD
|TBD
|Saturday, November 23, 2024
|Vanderbilt
|TBD
|TBD
|Saturday, November 30, 2024
|Oklahoma
|TBD
|TBD
Where to watch LSU Tigers football
LSU fans need a streaming service with ABC, ESPN, and the SEC Network. Moreover, some games air on ESPN Plus. You can buy it as a standalone service through ESPN or as part of the Hulu + Live TV Bundle.
Here’s a look at which streaming platforms offer these channels:
|DIRECTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu + Live TV
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|ESPN
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|SEC Network
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|ABC
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓*
|✓
Watch LSU Tigers football with DIRECTV STREAM
- Suggested Plan: Choice
- Price: $108.99
- Free Trial: Yes
- Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, and the SEC Network
While expensive, DIRECTV STREAM gives Tigers fans a chance to stream many games live. The Choice package includes ESPN, Fox Sports 1, ABC, the CBS Sports Network, Bally Sports channels, NBA TV, the NFL Network, and the SEC Network.
On top of this, you receive unlimited recording room, allowing you to record every game this season. Larger households will also enjoy unlimited device streaming from home.
Watch LSU Tigers football with Fubo
- Suggested Plan: Pro
- Price: $79.99
- Free Trial: Yes
- Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, and the SEC Network
Regional LSU fans can buy the Fubo Pro package. With it, you receive ESPN, Fox Sports 1, your local channels, the NFL Network, and the SEC Network. If you’re an LSU fan living in the Midwest or the West Coast, the Pro plan gives you access to many of these channels. However, you’ll need to add the Sports Lite add-on for an additional cost to stream games on the SEC Network.
All of the Fubo packages feature unlimited DVR. You’ll also have 10 device streams at home and two available when you’re remote.
Watch LSU Tigers football with Hulu + Live TV
- Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV Bundle
- Price: $76.99
- Free Trial: Yes
- Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, and the SEC Network
For regional LSU fans, Hulu + Live TV is the best streaming provider for your needs. The live TV package includes your local channels, ESPN, Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, CBS Sports Network, and the SEC Network.
Furthermore, when you bundle the live TV service, you receive access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus. With it, you can watch content live, including the South Alabama game, which will air exclusively on ESPN Plus. Every live TV package also includes unlimited recording space.
Watch LSU Tigers football with Sling TV
- Suggested Plan: Sling Orange with the Sports Extra add-on
- Price: $51
- Free Trial: No
- Channels Included: ESPN and the SEC Network
Sling TV is the most affordable option for LSU fans to consider. When looking at Sling TV plans, LSU followers should look at the Sling Orange plan, which includes 30 channels, such as ESPN and ESPN 2. The Sports Extra add-on has the SEC Network, NBA TV, and the SEC Network Plus.
The biggest challenge with Sling TV is the availability of local channels. If you don’t live in an area with access to ABC, you can buy a digital antenna. Even with the added costs of an antenna, Sling TV represents a great deal for football fans.
Watch LSU Tigers football with YouTube TV
- Suggested Plan: Base
- Price: $72.99
- Free Trial: Yes
- Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, and the SEC Network
YouTube TV remains popular with sports fans, and it’s easy to see why. Its base package includes the SEC Network, ESPN, ABC, Fox Sports 1, the Big Ten Network, the CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, and the NFL Network. Some of these channels require add-ons with other streaming providers.
In addition, YouTube TV includes unlimited DVR with its live TV service. You can also use the picture-in-picture feature to stream LSU games and watch other contests from the SEC and around the country on one screen. YouTube TV designed its platform to be the ultimate choice for sports fans.
FAQ
How can I watch the LSU Tigers game?
You’ll need a streaming service offering ABC, ESPN, and the SEC Network. Every streaming provider provides these channels. For DIRECTV STREAM subscribers, you’ll need the Choice package, while Sling TV customers require the Sports Extra add-on.
Can you watch the LSU game on YouTube TV?
Yes, YouTube TV allows you to stream most games live. The package includes ESPN, CBS, ABC, Fox Sports 1, the SEC Network, and other sports channels.
Can I watch college football on ESPN Plus?
Yes, ESPN Plus carries select football games. LSU fans will need the service to stream the South Alabama game. You can buy it directly through ESPN or opt into the Hulu + Live TV Bundle package option.
