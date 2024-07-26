How To Watch LSU Tigers Football in 2024

Credit: Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The LSU Tigers enter this season with a new defensive staff. Former Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker hopes to retool an LSU passing defense that ranked 118th last season. If the Tigers can shore up their pass defense, they could compete for an SEC title.

For LSU fans hoping to stream games live, you’ll want a live TV streaming provider that offers ample sports channels. Our guide shows you which streaming services offer the best packages for your needs.

LSU has many highly anticipated matchups. They kick off the season against USC, which is also looking to rehab its defense this year. LSU also plays Alabama and Oklahoma in November. These matchups could help determine who plays in the SEC championship game.

Below is a glance at the Tigers’ full schedule. Leading up to the season kickoff, keep in mind that more times and broadcasts will be announced. That way, you’ll know when and where to watch without missing a moment.

Date Opposing Team Time Channel Sunday, September 1, 2024 USC 7:30 p.m. ABC Saturday, September 7, 2024 Nicholls 7: 30 p.m. ESPN Plus Saturday, September 14, 2024 South Carolina 12:00 p.m. ABC Saturday, September 21, 2024 UCLA TBD TBD Saturday, September 28, 2024 South Alabama 7:45 p.m. SEC Network Saturday, October 12, 2024 Ole Miss TBD TBD Saturday, October 19, 2024 Arkansas TBD TBD Saturday, October 26, 2024 Texas A&M TBD TBD Saturday, November 9, 2024 Alabama TBD TBD Saturday, November 16, 2024 Florida TBD TBD Saturday, November 23, 2024 Vanderbilt TBD TBD Saturday, November 30, 2024 Oklahoma TBD TBD *All game times are Easter Standard Time

LSU fans need a streaming service with ABC, ESPN, and the SEC Network. Moreover, some games air on ESPN Plus. You can buy it as a standalone service through ESPN or as part of the Hulu + Live TV Bundle.

Here’s a look at which streaming platforms offer these channels:

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ SEC Network ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ABC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓* ✓ *Local channels only available in select locations

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, and the SEC Network

While expensive, DIRECTV STREAM gives Tigers fans a chance to stream many games live. The Choice package includes ESPN, Fox Sports 1, ABC, the CBS Sports Network, Bally Sports channels, NBA TV, the NFL Network, and the SEC Network.

On top of this, you receive unlimited recording room, allowing you to record every game this season. Larger households will also enjoy unlimited device streaming from home.

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, and the SEC Network

Regional LSU fans can buy the Fubo Pro package. With it, you receive ESPN, Fox Sports 1, your local channels, the NFL Network, and the SEC Network. If you’re an LSU fan living in the Midwest or the West Coast, the Pro plan gives you access to many of these channels. However, you’ll need to add the Sports Lite add-on for an additional cost to stream games on the SEC Network.

All of the Fubo packages feature unlimited DVR. You’ll also have 10 device streams at home and two available when you’re remote.

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV Bundle

Hulu + Live TV Bundle Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, and the SEC Network

For regional LSU fans, Hulu + Live TV is the best streaming provider for your needs. The live TV package includes your local channels, ESPN, Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, CBS Sports Network, and the SEC Network.

Furthermore, when you bundle the live TV service, you receive access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus. With it, you can watch content live, including the South Alabama game, which will air exclusively on ESPN Plus. Every live TV package also includes unlimited recording space.

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange with the Sports Extra add-on

Sling Orange with the Sports Extra add-on Price: $51

$51 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: ESPN and the SEC Network

Sling TV is the most affordable option for LSU fans to consider. When looking at Sling TV plans, LSU followers should look at the Sling Orange plan, which includes 30 channels, such as ESPN and ESPN 2. The Sports Extra add-on has the SEC Network, NBA TV, and the SEC Network Plus.

The biggest challenge with Sling TV is the availability of local channels. If you don’t live in an area with access to ABC, you can buy a digital antenna. Even with the added costs of an antenna, Sling TV represents a great deal for football fans.

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, and the SEC Network

YouTube TV remains popular with sports fans, and it’s easy to see why. Its base package includes the SEC Network, ESPN, ABC, Fox Sports 1, the Big Ten Network, the CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, and the NFL Network. Some of these channels require add-ons with other streaming providers.

In addition, YouTube TV includes unlimited DVR with its live TV service. You can also use the picture-in-picture feature to stream LSU games and watch other contests from the SEC and around the country on one screen. YouTube TV designed its platform to be the ultimate choice for sports fans.

FAQ

How can I watch the LSU Tigers game?

You’ll need a streaming service offering ABC, ESPN, and the SEC Network. Every streaming provider provides these channels. For DIRECTV STREAM subscribers, you’ll need the Choice package, while Sling TV customers require the Sports Extra add-on.

Can you watch the LSU game on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV allows you to stream most games live. The package includes ESPN, CBS, ABC, Fox Sports 1, the SEC Network, and other sports channels.

Yes, ESPN Plus carries select football games. LSU fans will need the service to stream the South Alabama game. You can buy it directly through ESPN or opt into the Hulu + Live TV Bundle package option.