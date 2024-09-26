How to Watch Buffalo vs. Baltimore: Time, Date, and How to Watch This Week

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

The Bills are on a roll. Josh Allen dominated the field on Monday night, finding nearly every receiver at his disposal. The squad is entering week 3-0 on the back of a decisive victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. The Ravens are coming into week 4 with a 1-2 record and only six targets to typical powerhouse Mark Andrews. In the matchup of Buffalo vs Baltimore, the Bills seem to be in it for the win.

Surprisingly, Lamar Jackson actually has more yards through the air than Josh Allen. Jackson has 702 yards over the first three games compared to Allen’s 634. Derrick Henry also has more running yards for the Baltimore Ravens than the Buffalo Bills RB James Cook. Despite their superior productivity, the Ravens still have more to prove this week.

The Ravens will be at home for Sunday Night Football, giving them a great platform to potentially turn their season around. Given that it’s a nationally aired game, you should be able to easily find a way to watch.

How to watch Buffalo vs. Baltimore

Streaming Service Free Trial NFL Channels NFL RedZone Best Nights to Watch DIRECTV STREAM 5-days ABC

CBS

Fox

NBC

ESPN

NFL Network Yes All non-exclusive games Fubo $30 off first month CBS

ABC

Fox

NBC

ESPN

NFL Network Yes All non-exclusive games Hulu + Live TV 3-days CBS

ABC

Fox

NBC

ESPN

NFL Network Yes All non-exclusive games YouTube TV 7-days CBS

ABC

Fox

NBC

ESPN

NFL Network Yes All games (w/ Sunday Ticket add-on) Sling TV 50% off first month ABC*

Fox*

NBC*

ESPN

NFL Network Yes All non-exclusive games Peacock No NBC No Sunday Night Paramount Plus 7-days CBS No In-market CBS games Amazon Prime Video 30-days Amazon Prime No Thursday Night *Local channels only available in select locations

Bills vs. Ravens predictions

The ESPN NFL Week 4 Power Rankings have the Bills in second place, just behind the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens are in 12th position, up one spot from last week. As far as the betting spread is concerned, ESPN has the Bills favored by 2.5 with a 56 percent chance of winning. Meanwhile, Sportsnaut ranks Derrick Henry second in fantasy football running backs for week 4. Given the Bills weak run defense, the Ravens may have an advantage on the ground despite Cook’s 188 yards this season.