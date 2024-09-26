How to Watch Buffalo vs. Baltimore: Time, Date, and How to Watch This Week

The Bills are on a roll. Josh Allen dominated the field on Monday night, finding nearly every receiver at his disposal. The squad is entering week 3-0 on the back of a decisive victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. The Ravens are coming into week 4 with a 1-2 record and only six targets to typical powerhouse Mark Andrews. In the matchup of Buffalo vs Baltimore, the Bills seem to be in it for the win.
Surprisingly, Lamar Jackson actually has more yards through the air than Josh Allen. Jackson has 702 yards over the first three games compared to Allen’s 634. Derrick Henry also has more running yards for the Baltimore Ravens than the Buffalo Bills RB James Cook. Despite their superior productivity, the Ravens still have more to prove this week.
The Ravens will be at home for Sunday Night Football, giving them a great platform to potentially turn their season around. Given that it’s a nationally aired game, you should be able to easily find a way to watch.
How to watch Buffalo vs. Baltimore
- Date: Sunday, September 29
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD
- Channel: NBC
- Streaming: Peacock, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV (in some markets)
|Streaming Service
|Free Trial
|NFL Channels
|NFL RedZone
|Best Nights to Watch
|DIRECTV STREAM
|5-days
|ABC
CBS
Fox
NBC
ESPN
NFL Network
|Yes
|All non-exclusive games
|Fubo
|$30 off first month
|CBS
ABC
Fox
NBC
ESPN
NFL Network
|Yes
|All non-exclusive games
|Hulu + Live TV
|3-days
|CBS
ABC
Fox
NBC
ESPN
NFL Network
|Yes
|All non-exclusive games
|YouTube TV
|7-days
|CBS
ABC
Fox
NBC
ESPN
NFL Network
|Yes
|All games (w/ Sunday Ticket add-on)
|Sling TV
|50% off first month
|ABC*
Fox*
NBC*
ESPN
NFL Network
|Yes
|All non-exclusive games
|Peacock
|No
|NBC
|No
|Sunday Night
|Paramount Plus
|7-days
|CBS
|No
|In-market CBS games
|Amazon Prime Video
|30-days
|Amazon Prime
|No
|Thursday Night
Bills vs. Ravens predictions
The ESPN NFL Week 4 Power Rankings have the Bills in second place, just behind the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens are in 12th position, up one spot from last week. As far as the betting spread is concerned, ESPN has the Bills favored by 2.5 with a 56 percent chance of winning. Meanwhile, Sportsnaut ranks Derrick Henry second in fantasy football running backs for week 4. Given the Bills weak run defense, the Ravens may have an advantage on the ground despite Cook’s 188 yards this season.
"We often receive complimentary products to review at Sportsnaut. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team."