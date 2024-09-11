How to Watch Bills vs. Dolphins: Time, Date, and How to Watch This Week

Credit: Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

NFL week 3 is shaping up to be a big one. With games like the Bills vs Dolphins, football fans anxiously await the action. The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills were both victorious in week 1, but the opening game took a bigger hit on the Bills, who walked away with an injured quarterback. Despite injuring his non-throwing hand, Josh Allen was cleared to play against Miami. He completed the walk-through practice on Monday and appears to be good to go. The team will still be missing cornerback Taron Johnson due to a forearm injury.

The last time Buffalo faced off against Miami was January 2024, when the Bills took home the AFC East title and ended the Fins’ season. In fact, the Bills have won the last three matchups between these teams. The Dolphins haven’t beat the Bills since September 2022.

Despite their history with the Bills, the Miami Dolphins are still slightly favored to win the game this week. Tyreek Hill is coming off a 130-yard game and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for almost 340 yards in week 1. The Dolphins might be hot in Miami this week, but their top running backs are both nursing injuries. It could still go either way, so make sure you have Amazon Prime before Thursday so you can watch live.

How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins

Date: Thursday, September 12

Thursday, September 12 Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

5:15 p.m. ET Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL Streaming: Prime Video

Streaming Service Free Trial NFL Channels NFL RedZone Best Nights for Watching DIRECTV STREAM 5-days CBS, Fox, NBC, NFL Network Yes All non-exclusive games Fubo $30 off first month CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network Yes All non-exclusive games Hulu + Live TV 3-days CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network Yes All non-exclusive games YouTube TV 7-days CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network Yes All games (w/ Sunday Ticket add-on) Sling TV 50% off first month ABC*, Fox*, NBC*, ESPN, NFL Network Yes All non-exclusive games Peacock No NBC No Sunday Night Paramount Plus 7-days CBS No In-market CBS games Amazon Prime Video 30-days Amazon Prime No Thursday Night *local channels available only in select locations

Bills vs. Dolphins predictions

The Miami Dolphins are predicted to win by two points, with a betting line of 1.5. Sportsnaut writer Matt Johnson thinks the Dolphins will take it by three points. Johnson points out that the Bills are fairly banged up after week 1 and the hot weather in Miami may be more favorable to the Dolphins. Still, it’s not hard to imagine the Bills covering the spread. This may be especially true if the game takes to the ground, where the Dolphins are facing injuries to both Achane and Mostert.