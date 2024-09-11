How to Watch 49ers vs. Vikings: Time, Date, and How to Watch This Week

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings have their first home game of the season in Week 2 when they welcome the defending NFC champions, the San Francisco 49ers. The Vikings and 49ers previously met last season, where Minnesota won 22-17. In the 49ers vs Vikings matchup, the 49ers hope this next meeting ends with a different result.

Quarterback Brock Purdy could be a reason why there is a change. Since he took over as quarterback, the 49ers are 18-5 and third in the NFL in expected points added. Moreover, even with the offseason drama surrounding wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s contract extension, he’s back in the fold, adding depth to an offense that finished the preseason ranked 2nd in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, San Francisco returns a top-10 caliber defense with many of its stars intact. The key for this game will be to lean on their defense to stop the run and force Minnesota to become one-dimensional. Given San Francisco only surrendered 89 yards on the ground per game last season, their ability to replicate this could determine the game’s outcome.

Another team with a busy offseason was the Minnesota Vikings. They drafted Michigan slinger J.J. McCarthy in the first round, only to lose him to injury for the season. It opens the door for quarterback Sam Darnold. He has a slew of talent around him, from wide receiver Justin Jefferson to running back Aaron Jones. The offense seemed to gel well in the preseason, but players like Darnold didn’t have many reps either. Defensively, they’ll need to find a way to limit 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey. If they can limit his ability and start fast on offense, the Vikings could win their second straight over the NFC’s best team.

How to watch 49ers vs. Vikings

49ers vs. Vikings predictions

ESPN favors the 49ers to win by 6.5 points. It’s easy to see why: San Francisco has been the team to beat in the NFC. They feature one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL, and when Purdy starts, the 49ers don’t lose often. Meanwhile, the Vikings possess the talent to beat the 49ers again. However, with a new quarterback in the fold, it might take time for the offense to gel. And this is where another edge occurs for the 49ers. San Francisco has one of the most formidable defenses in the league. That experience and overall talent will help them prevail by at least a touchdown.