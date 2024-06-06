Houston Texans rookie generating serious buzz at OTAs, top defensive star has ‘been so amazed by him’

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

While Houston Texans OTAs are nearing their end, it seems rookie cornerback Kamari Lassiter has left a lasting impression on his teammates and may end up being a steal for the team in this year’s NFL Draft.

The Texans took a massive leap forward in their competitive level last year after languishing in mediocrity following the Deshaun Watson scandal. While new head coach DeMeco Ryans was a key part of their resurgence, the roster is built to be a playoff contender for the next decade due to the influx of talented rookies from the 2023 draft class.

Quarterback CJ Stroud, edge rusher Will Anderson, and wide receiver Tank Bell were all NFL newbies last year but they still played a key role in the team turning into an AFC powerhouse. It is rare to have multiple rookies make an impact in year one, and while they may not have three big-time youngsters in 2024, they could have another breakout star on their hands.

The Houston Texans used their pick in Round 2 on Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter and the player who helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back National Championships is creating some serious buzz at the team’s OTAs over the last week.

“I’ve been so amazed by him, man,” Will Anderson told KPRC 2 in Houston on Thursday. “He’s been making plays left and right all over the field. He’s electric, man. Another young guy that we can’t wait to keep seeing grow and stuff like that. And I think he can do great things for this defense and be a part of something special that we have going on here.”

What makes Lassiter’s early performance all the more impressive is that the rookie has often been lined up against offseason addition, and four-time Pro Bowler, Stefon Diggs in mandatory OTAs in recent days. The youngster has been thrown right into the fire against one of the best receivers in the game and has been far more competitive than he should be.

Lassiter turning into an impact player for Houston in the secondary would be a huge boost to a defense that took major steps forward in 2023.

