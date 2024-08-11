NFL reporter reveals who could be Green Bay Packers’ No. 1 receiver this season

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers have one of the youngest and deepest receiving corps in the NFL with an MVP-caliber talent at quarterback in Jordan Love. However, with Packers training camp underway, one of the biggest questions in the NFL this summer is who will be the Packers’ No. 1 receiver in 2024.

There’s no shortage of options. Jayden Reed, the 50th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, led the team in receptions (64), receiving yards (793) and tied for the team lead in touchdowns (eight) last season. Green Bay’s preseason victory over the Cleveland Browns also highlighted another top candidate.

Dontayvion Wicks, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, averaged 14.9 yards per reception as a rookie and finished with 581 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns on just 58 targets. He’s poised for a bigger role this season and his game-opening touchdown in the preseason opener is just a glimpse of what he’s capable of.

There are also plenty of guys on Christian Watson. Injuries have derailed a promising start to his career, but the former second-round pick has had some big games. He’s averaged 15 yards per reception in his career, with three 100-yard games in 2022. Best of all, Watson might’ve made a career-altering discovery that could keep him healthy.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur sees five wide receivers who are ‘interchangeable’ as the top pass-catcher. Among that group, Graziano came away from Packers training camp with the belief that Romeo Doubs is the guy who could have the biggest fantasy impact in 2024.

“The action item here, though, is this: If there’s a Packers receiver you want in fantasy, I think it’s Doubs. Multiple people at Packers camp told me Doubs is the guy who has had the most consistently good showing so far and has separated himself as Love’s go-to guy in any situation. Any of these guys could conceivably help your fantasy team in a given week, but if you’re looking for consistent week-to-week production, it sounds as if Doubs might be the one to target.” Dan Graziano of ESPN on the Green Bay Packers’ receiver competition, Romeo Doubs

Romeo Doubs stats (NFL.com): 59 receptions, 674 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns, 11.4 yards per reception in 17 games last season

Doubs, age 24, entered the league as a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2 wideout played a moderate role as a rookie, pulling in 42 receptions for 425 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. With Love under center last season, Doubs had a mini-breakout campaign.

Graziano might have a point regarding Doubs’ chances to be the Packers’ most consistent receiver. Love and Doubs have outstanding chemistry, as the Packers quarterback told reporters on Saturday (Packers.com). One big reason for that is a 47.6 percent contested catch rate and Doubs’ consistent ability to make tough catches and run routes as the play was designed.

That’s not to say the likes of Watson, Reed and Wicks won’t have explosive games and they might be the more physically-gifted players on the Packers offense. Consistency and chemistry matter, though, which could give Doubs the edge once the regular season kicks off.

