NFL insider reveals potential huge cost of a Jordan Love contract extension for Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love took over as the team’s official starter last season in the first year of the post-Aaron Rodgers era. After a dominant performance in the second half of the season, Love is poised to cash in with a record-breaking contract extension.

Green Bay technically already extended Love last year, when it signed him to a one-year extension that gave him more money in 2023 and provided the team with more control in 2024. A year later, Love isn’t practicing at Packers training camp as the club negotiates a multi-year deal with his representatives.

Jordan Love contract: $10.5 million salary in 2024, $1 million bonus for Pro Bowl selection

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said Love’s contract extension with the Packers could make him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history. As for the timeline for a deal to be completed, Schefter thinks a long-term contract could be in place at the end of the week.

Green Bay has plenty of optimism that an extension will be signed by the end of the month. While Love isn’t practicing, he is at Packers training camp for meetings. However, Sean Clifford will be the No. 1 quarterback in drills until everything is official.

Jordan Love stats (2024): 96.1 QB rating, 32-11 TD-INT, 64.2% completion rate, 7.2 yards per attempt, 4,159 passing yards, 244.6 passing yards per game

Timing is especially important with quarterback contracts. Teams like the Detroit Lions (Gared Goff) and Jacksonville Jaguars (Trevor Lawrence) signed their franchise quarterbacks earlier with the hope of getting in before the price climbed even higher. Love’s camp played things out a little longer and now he is poised to match or better both deals.

While there is theoretically some risk in making Love one of the highest-paid NFL players after one season as a starter, the organization views him as an MVP-caliber quarterback. Signing him to a $55 million per year contract extension now is better than what it might cost a year down the line.