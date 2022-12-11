Week 15 fantasy football rankings: Sleepers, risks and best options at QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and kicker

The Sportsnaut Week 15 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances, and injuries for the best players in the NFL. Bookmark this page for updates leading up to every game.
The Week 15 NFL injury report have a significant impact on fantasy football rankings this time of year. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker and New England Patriots tailback Damien Harris are among those whose availability for Week 15 is in doubt.
Below, we’ll examine some of the matchups fantasy managers will want to target and avoid in Week 15. In addition, we’ll highlight potential sleepers and bust that land in the middle of our fantasy rankings at every position.
Now let’s get into our Week 15 fantasy football rankings.
Week 15 fantasy QB rankings
|RANK
|PLAYER
|OPPONENT
|1
|Jalen Hurts
|@ Chicago Bears
|2
|Josh Allen
|vs Miami Dolphins
|3
|Justin Herbert
|vs Tennessee Titans
|4
|Patrick Mahomes
|@ Houston Texans
|5
|Dak Prescott
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|6
|Tua Tagovailoa
|@ Buffalo Bills
|7
|Joe Burrow
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|8
|Justin Fields
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|9
|Kirk Cousins
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|10
|Geno Smith
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|11
|Deshaun Watson
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|12
|Tom Brady
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|13
|Aaron Rodgers
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|14
|Brock Purdy
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|15
|Daniel Jones
|@ Washington Commanders
|16
|Andy Dalton
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|17
|Kyler Murray
|@ Denver Broncos
|18
|Tyler Huntley (Q)
|@ Cleveland Browns
|19
|Derek Carr
|vs New England Patriots
|20
|Russell Wilson (Q)
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|21
|Trevor Lawrence
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|22
|Ryan Tannehill
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|23
|Jared Goff
|@ New York Jets
|24
|Matt Ryan
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|25
|Baker Mayfield
|@ Green Bay Packers
Jalen Hurts is atop the Week 15 fantasy football rankings as the fantasy playoffs begin. The NFL MVP candidate faces a Bears’ secondary that allowed a 116.9 QB rating and 9-0 TD-INT rate from Weeks 9-13. There’s blowout potential here and with that comes a monster day for Hurts.
Right behind Hurts, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott are among the elite plays in our fantasy QB rankings for Week 15. Allen hung 400 passing yards with two touchdowns in his last meeting with Miami and this figures to be a high-scoring affair. Elsewhere, Herbert will have Keenan Allen and Mike Williams against a Tennessee secondary that allowed 307.4 pass ypg with eight touchdowns and a 91.3 QB rating from Weeks 9-13.
Prescott is one of our favorite plays on Sunday. Before facing the Titans, Jacksonville surrendered an average 108.7 QB rating with a 9-1 TD-INT and 292.3 pass ypg to opposing passers. At a time when the Cowboys’ offense is clicking, Prescott could deliver a playoff-winning performance.
Week 15 fantasy sleepers – Quarterbacks
- Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons
- Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams
Keep an eye on Andy Dalton in Week 15. Opponents averaged a 94.3 passer rating against Atlanta’s defense in the first 13 games, paired with a 67.4% completion rate. While we’re not expecting a huge performance from Dalton, he offers a safe floor.
There’s more risk with Aaron Rodgers. Los Angeles locked down the Raiders’ passing game in the second half last Thursday, but that might be a greater reflection on Josh McDaniels. One game prior, Geno Smith racked up 348 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Rams.
Fantasy bust candidates in Week 15
- Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs Denver Broncos
- Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars vs Dallas Cowboys
- Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs New York Jets
Diving toward the bottom of the Week 15 fantasy QB rankings, managers should prepare for disappointment from some familiar names. Arizona’s offense is stagnant and that won’t change vs a Broncos’ secondary that allowed just nine touchdown passes through its first 12 contests.
Lawrence is also in a difficult spot. The Cowboys’ pass rush will get a lot of pressure against Jacksonville’s offensive line, taking a lot of opportunities away from Lawrence. It could be even worse if Dallas jumps out to an early lead, with the Cowboys vs Vikings box score serving as an example of what can happen.
Lastly, Goff is facing one of the best pass defenses in football. For as good of an offensive coordinator as Ben Johnson is, New York’s talent and scheme should attack Goff’s weaknesses.
Week 15 fantasy RB rankings
|RANK
|PLAYER
|OPPONENT
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|2
|Derrick Henry
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|3
|Dalvin Cook
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|4
|Austin Ekeler
|vs Tennessee Titans
|5
|Saquon Barkley (Q)
|@ Washington Commanders
|6
|Nick Chubb
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|8
|Josh Jacobs (Q)
|vs New England Patriots
|9
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
|10
|Miles Sanders
|vs Chicago Bears
|11
|Isiah Pacheco
|@ Houston Texans
|12
|Joe Mixon
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|13
|Tony Pollard
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|14
|Alvin Kamara
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|15
|Aaron Jones
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|16
|James Conner
|@ Denver Broncos
|17
|Ezekiel Elliott
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|18
|Travis Etienne
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|19
|Dameon Pierce (Q)
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|20
|Najee Harris
|@ Carolina Panthers
|21
|Jamaal Williams
|@ New York Jets
|22
|Kenneth Walker III (Q)
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|23
|David Montgomery
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|24
|Michael Carter
|vs Detroit Lions
|25
|D’Onta Foreman
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|26
|D’Andre Swift
|@ New York Jets
|27
|Raheem Mostert
|@ Buffalo Bills
|28
|Brian Robinson Jr
|vs New York Giants
|29
|Cordarrelle Patterosn
|@ New Orleans Saints
|30
|Devin Singletary
|vs Miami Dolphins
Christian McCaffrey is No. 1 in the Week 15 fantasy RB rankings and there isn’t any hesitation with it. With Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve, Kyle Shanahan is building the offense around McCaffrey and Brock Purdy is determined to get him the football. On Thursday Night Football, expect McCaffret to explode against a Seahawks’ defense that allowed 155.3 rush ypg and 16 rushing touchdowns through its first 12 contests
For similar reasons, Derrick Henry can be a matchup-winning play on Sunday. The Chargers’ defense is allowing more than 150 rushing yards per game this season and more than 5 yards per carry. Henry will once again be the focal point of the Titans’ offense in a potential blowup spot.
Week 15 RB sleepers
- Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans
- Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers
- Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles vs Chicago Bears
Few will likely be higher on Isiah Pacheco. The 22-year-old running back has averaged 16 plus touches per game in the last five weeks. It’s clear the Kansas City Chiefs trust him and that makes him a must-start against the worst run defense in the NFL (2,029 yards, 15 touchdowns allowed in 12 games)
Much like his teammate in the backfield, Miles Sanders is a top-10 player in Sportsnaut’s Week 15 fantasy rankings. Consider that from Weeks 8-13, Chicago allowed 142.3 rush ypg and 11 touchdowns in just six contests. Sanders can turn 15 carries into 70-plus yards and a score.
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 15 – Wide Receivers
|RANK
|PLAYER
|OPPONENT
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|@ Buffalo Bills
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|3
|Stefon Diggs
|vs Miami Dolphins
|4
|CeeDee Lamb
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|5
|A.J. Brown
|@ Chicago Bears
|6
|Ja’Marr Chase
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7
|Jaylen Waddle
|@ Buffalo Bills
|8
|Davante Adams
|vs New England Patriots
|9
|Tee Higgins (Q)
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|10
|Chris Olave
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|11
|Amari Cooper
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|12
|Michael Pittman Jr
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|13
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|@ New York Jets
|14
|DeAndre Hopkins
|@ Denver Broncos
|15
|Keenan Allen
|vs Tennessee Titans
|16
|Terry McLaurin
|vs New York Giants
|17
|DeVonta Smith
|@ Chicago Bears
|18
|Garrett Wilson
|vs Detroit Lions
|19
|Mike Williams
|vs Tennessee Titans
|19
|Chris Godwin
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|20
|Tyler Lockett
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|21
|Mike Evans
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|22
|DK Metcalf
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|23
|Brandon Aiyuk
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|24
|D.J. Moore
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|25
|Christian Kirk
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|26
|Michael Gallup
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|27
|Adam Thielen
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|28
|Marquise Brown
|@ Denver Broncos
|29
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|@ Houston Texans
|30
|Christian Watson
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|31
|Gabe Davis
|vs Miami Dolphins
|32
|Jerry Jeudy
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|33
|Allen Lazard
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|34
|Courtland Sutton
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|35
|Diontae Johnson
|@ Carolina Panthers
At the top of the Week 15 fantasy WR rankings, there is an obvious focus on the Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills game. While the two teams only combined for 40 points in Week 3, it came with nearly 600 yards through the air. Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are all elite plays.
Moving further down the list, there are reasons to temper expectations for Amon-Ra St. Brown, DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams. New York is allowing the third-fewest yards per game (121.2) to receivers and its pass rush could limit Goff.
For similar reasons, Adams and Hopkins have lower ceilings than the average week. Denver allowed just six touchdowns to wide receivers through its first 12 games, allowing the fewest fantasy points to wideouts. Meanwhile, Bill Belichick will make the Raiders’ offense win without Adams being its focal point of the passing game.
As for some sleepers at wide receiver, players who could surpass expectations because of favorable matchups, D.J. Moore vs the Steelers’ secondary and JuJu Smith-Schuster taking on Houston’s pass defense are two FLEX plays that offer WR2 upside.
Week 15 fantasy TE rankings
|RANK
|PLAYER
|OPPONENT
|1
|Travis Kelce
|@ Houston Texans
|2
|Mark Andrews
|@ Cleveland Browns
|3
|George Kittle
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|4
|T.J. Hockenson
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|5
|Greg Dulcich
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|6
|Pat Freiermuth
|@ Carolina Panthers
|7
|David Njoku
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|8
|Dalton Schultz
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|9
|Gerald Everett
|vs Tennessee Titans
|10
|Tyler Conklin
|vs Detroit Lions
|11
|Hayden Hurst (Q)
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|12
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|13
|Dawson Knox
|vs Miami Dolphins
|14
|Evan Engram
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|15
|Cole Kmet
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|16
|Taysom Hill
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|17
|Tyler Higbee
|@ Green Bay Packers
|18
|Robert Tonyan
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|19
|Darren Waller (Q)
|vs New England Patriots
|20
|Hunter Henry
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
Matchup previews and sleepers for our fantasy tight end rankings will come out on Wednesday.
Week 15 fantasy kicker rankings
- Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns
- Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins
- Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs Jacksonville Jaguars
- Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans
- Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots
- Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Nick Folk, New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders
- Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills
- Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans
- Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings vs Indianapolis Colts
- Graham Gano, New York Giants vs Washington Commanders
- Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks
- Greg Zuerlein, New York Jets vs Detroit Lions
- Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints
- Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos vs Arizona Cardinals