Week 15 fantasy football rankings: Sleepers, risks and best options at QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and kicker

The Sportsnaut Week 15 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances, and injuries for the best players in the NFL. Bookmark this page for updates leading up to every game.

The Week 15 NFL injury report have a significant impact on fantasy football rankings this time of year. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker and New England Patriots tailback Damien Harris are among those whose availability for Week 15 is in doubt.

Below, we’ll examine some of the matchups fantasy managers will want to target and avoid in Week 15. In addition, we’ll highlight potential sleepers and bust that land in the middle of our fantasy rankings at every position.

Now let’s get into our Week 15 fantasy football rankings.

Week 15 fantasy QB rankings

Jalen Hurts is atop the Week 15 fantasy football rankings as the fantasy playoffs begin. The NFL MVP candidate faces a Bears’ secondary that allowed a 116.9 QB rating and 9-0 TD-INT rate from Weeks 9-13. There’s blowout potential here and with that comes a monster day for Hurts.

Right behind Hurts, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott are among the elite plays in our fantasy QB rankings for Week 15. Allen hung 400 passing yards with two touchdowns in his last meeting with Miami and this figures to be a high-scoring affair. Elsewhere, Herbert will have Keenan Allen and Mike Williams against a Tennessee secondary that allowed 307.4 pass ypg with eight touchdowns and a 91.3 QB rating from Weeks 9-13.

Prescott is one of our favorite plays on Sunday. Before facing the Titans, Jacksonville surrendered an average 108.7 QB rating with a 9-1 TD-INT and 292.3 pass ypg to opposing passers. At a time when the Cowboys’ offense is clicking, Prescott could deliver a playoff-winning performance.

Week 15 fantasy sleepers – Quarterbacks

Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons

vs Atlanta Falcons Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams

Keep an eye on Andy Dalton in Week 15. Opponents averaged a 94.3 passer rating against Atlanta’s defense in the first 13 games, paired with a 67.4% completion rate. While we’re not expecting a huge performance from Dalton, he offers a safe floor.

There’s more risk with Aaron Rodgers. Los Angeles locked down the Raiders’ passing game in the second half last Thursday, but that might be a greater reflection on Josh McDaniels. One game prior, Geno Smith racked up 348 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Rams.

Fantasy bust candidates in Week 15

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs Denver Broncos

vs Denver Broncos Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars vs Dallas Cowboys

vs Dallas Cowboys Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs New York Jets

Diving toward the bottom of the Week 15 fantasy QB rankings, managers should prepare for disappointment from some familiar names. Arizona’s offense is stagnant and that won’t change vs a Broncos’ secondary that allowed just nine touchdown passes through its first 12 contests.

Lawrence is also in a difficult spot. The Cowboys’ pass rush will get a lot of pressure against Jacksonville’s offensive line, taking a lot of opportunities away from Lawrence. It could be even worse if Dallas jumps out to an early lead, with the Cowboys vs Vikings box score serving as an example of what can happen.

Lastly, Goff is facing one of the best pass defenses in football. For as good of an offensive coordinator as Ben Johnson is, New York’s talent and scheme should attack Goff’s weaknesses.

Week 15 fantasy RB rankings

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Christian McCaffrey @ Seattle Seahawks 2 Derrick Henry @ Los Angeles Chargers 3 Dalvin Cook vs Indianapolis Colts 4 Austin Ekeler vs Tennessee Titans 5 Saquon Barkley (Q) @ Washington Commanders 6 Nick Chubb vs Baltimore Ravens 7 Jonathan Taylor @ Minnesota Vikings 8 Josh Jacobs (Q) vs New England Patriots 9 Rhamondre Stevenson @ Las Vegas Raiders 10 Miles Sanders vs Chicago Bears 11 Isiah Pacheco @ Houston Texans 12 Joe Mixon @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13 Tony Pollard @ Jacksonville Jaguars 14 Alvin Kamara vs Atlanta Falcons 15 Aaron Jones vs Los Angeles Rams 16 James Conner @ Denver Broncos 17 Ezekiel Elliott @ Jacksonville Jaguars 18 Travis Etienne vs Dallas Cowboys 19 Dameon Pierce (Q) vs Kansas City Chiefs 20 Najee Harris @ Carolina Panthers 21 Jamaal Williams @ New York Jets 22 Kenneth Walker III (Q) vs San Francisco 49ers 23 David Montgomery vs Philadelphia Eagles 24 Michael Carter vs Detroit Lions 25 D’Onta Foreman vs Pittsburgh Steelers 26 D’Andre Swift @ New York Jets 27 Raheem Mostert @ Buffalo Bills 28 Brian Robinson Jr vs New York Giants 29 Cordarrelle Patterosn @ New Orleans Saints 30 Devin Singletary vs Miami Dolphins Week 15 fantasy football rankings based on 0.5 PPR

Christian McCaffrey is No. 1 in the Week 15 fantasy RB rankings and there isn’t any hesitation with it. With Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve, Kyle Shanahan is building the offense around McCaffrey and Brock Purdy is determined to get him the football. On Thursday Night Football, expect McCaffret to explode against a Seahawks’ defense that allowed 155.3 rush ypg and 16 rushing touchdowns through its first 12 contests

For similar reasons, Derrick Henry can be a matchup-winning play on Sunday. The Chargers’ defense is allowing more than 150 rushing yards per game this season and more than 5 yards per carry. Henry will once again be the focal point of the Titans’ offense in a potential blowup spot.

Week 15 RB sleepers

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans

vs Houston Texans Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers

vs Carolina Panthers Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles vs Chicago Bears

Few will likely be higher on Isiah Pacheco. The 22-year-old running back has averaged 16 plus touches per game in the last five weeks. It’s clear the Kansas City Chiefs trust him and that makes him a must-start against the worst run defense in the NFL (2,029 yards, 15 touchdowns allowed in 12 games)

Much like his teammate in the backfield, Miles Sanders is a top-10 player in Sportsnaut’s Week 15 fantasy rankings. Consider that from Weeks 8-13, Chicago allowed 142.3 rush ypg and 11 touchdowns in just six contests. Sanders can turn 15 carries into 70-plus yards and a score.

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 15 – Wide Receivers

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Tyreek Hill @ Buffalo Bills 2 Justin Jefferson vs Indianapolis Colts 3 Stefon Diggs vs Miami Dolphins 4 CeeDee Lamb @ Jacksonville Jaguars 5 A.J. Brown @ Chicago Bears 6 Ja’Marr Chase @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 Jaylen Waddle @ Buffalo Bills 8 Davante Adams vs New England Patriots 9 Tee Higgins (Q) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10 Chris Olave vs Atlanta Falcons 11 Amari Cooper vs Baltimore Ravens 12 Michael Pittman Jr @ Minnesota Vikings 13 Amon-Ra St. Brown @ New York Jets 14 DeAndre Hopkins @ Denver Broncos 15 Keenan Allen vs Tennessee Titans 16 Terry McLaurin vs New York Giants 17 DeVonta Smith @ Chicago Bears 18 Garrett Wilson vs Detroit Lions 19 Mike Williams vs Tennessee Titans 19 Chris Godwin vs Cincinnati Bengals 20 Tyler Lockett vs San Francisco 49ers 21 Mike Evans vs Cincinnati Bengals 22 DK Metcalf vs San Francisco 49ers 23 Brandon Aiyuk @ Seattle Seahawks 24 D.J. Moore vs Pittsburgh Steelers 25 Christian Kirk vs Dallas Cowboys 26 Michael Gallup @ Jacksonville Jaguars 27 Adam Thielen vs Indianapolis Colts 28 Marquise Brown @ Denver Broncos 29 JuJu Smith-Schuster @ Houston Texans 30 Christian Watson vs Los Angeles Rams 31 Gabe Davis vs Miami Dolphins 32 Jerry Jeudy vs Arizona Cardinals 33 Allen Lazard vs Los Angeles Rams 34 Courtland Sutton vs Arizona Cardinals 35 Diontae Johnson @ Carolina Panthers Week 15 fantasy WR rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring

At the top of the Week 15 fantasy WR rankings, there is an obvious focus on the Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills game. While the two teams only combined for 40 points in Week 3, it came with nearly 600 yards through the air. Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are all elite plays.

Moving further down the list, there are reasons to temper expectations for Amon-Ra St. Brown, DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams. New York is allowing the third-fewest yards per game (121.2) to receivers and its pass rush could limit Goff.

For similar reasons, Adams and Hopkins have lower ceilings than the average week. Denver allowed just six touchdowns to wide receivers through its first 12 games, allowing the fewest fantasy points to wideouts. Meanwhile, Bill Belichick will make the Raiders’ offense win without Adams being its focal point of the passing game.

As for some sleepers at wide receiver, players who could surpass expectations because of favorable matchups, D.J. Moore vs the Steelers’ secondary and JuJu Smith-Schuster taking on Houston’s pass defense are two FLEX plays that offer WR2 upside.

Week 15 fantasy TE rankings

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Travis Kelce @ Houston Texans 2 Mark Andrews @ Cleveland Browns 3 George Kittle @ Seattle Seahawks 4 T.J. Hockenson vs Indianapolis Colts 5 Greg Dulcich vs Arizona Cardinals 6 Pat Freiermuth @ Carolina Panthers 7 David Njoku vs Baltimore Ravens 8 Dalton Schultz @ Jacksonville Jaguars 9 Gerald Everett vs Tennessee Titans 10 Tyler Conklin vs Detroit Lions 11 Hayden Hurst (Q) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12 Chigoziem Okonkwo @ Los Angeles Chargers 13 Dawson Knox vs Miami Dolphins 14 Evan Engram vs Dallas Cowboys 15 Cole Kmet vs Philadelphia Eagles 16 Taysom Hill vs Atlanta Falcons 17 Tyler Higbee @ Green Bay Packers 18 Robert Tonyan vs Los Angeles Rams 19 Darren Waller (Q) vs New England Patriots 20 Hunter Henry @ Las Vegas Raiders Week 15 fantasy football ranked based on 0.5 PPR scoring

Matchup previews and sleepers for our fantasy tight end rankings will come out on Wednesday.

Week 15 fantasy kicker rankings

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs Jacksonville Jaguars Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nick Folk, New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings vs Indianapolis Colts Graham Gano, New York Giants vs Washington Commanders Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks Greg Zuerlein, New York Jets vs Detroit Lions Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos vs Arizona Cardinals

