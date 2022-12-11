fbpx
Published December 11, 2022

Week 15 fantasy football rankings: Sleepers, risks and best options at QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and kicker

Week 15 fantasy football rankings
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Sportsnaut Week 15 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances, and injuries for the best players in the NFL. Bookmark this page for updates leading up to every game.

The Week 15 NFL injury report have a significant impact on fantasy football rankings this time of year. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker and New England Patriots tailback Damien Harris are among those whose availability for Week 15 is in doubt.

Below, we’ll examine some of the matchups fantasy managers will want to target and avoid in Week 15. In addition, we’ll highlight potential sleepers and bust that land in the middle of our fantasy rankings at every position.

Statistics via Pro Football Reference

Now let’s get into our Week 15 fantasy football rankings.

Week 15 fantasy QB rankings

RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Jalen Hurts@ Chicago Bears
2Josh Allenvs Miami Dolphins
3Justin Herbertvs Tennessee Titans
4Patrick Mahomes@ Houston Texans
5Dak Prescott@ Jacksonville Jaguars
6Tua Tagovailoa@ Buffalo Bills
7Joe Burrow@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8Justin Fieldsvs Philadelphia Eagles
9Kirk Cousinsvs Indianapolis Colts
10Geno Smithvs San Francisco 49ers
11Deshaun Watsonvs Baltimore Ravens
12Tom Bradyvs Cincinnati Bengals
13Aaron Rodgersvs Los Angeles Rams
14Brock Purdy@ Seattle Seahawks
15Daniel Jones@ Washington Commanders
16Andy Daltonvs Atlanta Falcons
17Kyler Murray@ Denver Broncos
18Tyler Huntley (Q)@ Cleveland Browns
19Derek Carrvs New England Patriots
20Russell Wilson (Q)vs Arizona Cardinals
21Trevor Lawrencevs Dallas Cowboys
22Ryan Tannehill@ Los Angeles Chargers
23Jared Goff@ New York Jets
24Matt Ryan@ Minnesota Vikings
25Baker Mayfield@ Green Bay Packers

Jalen Hurts is atop the Week 15 fantasy football rankings as the fantasy playoffs begin. The NFL MVP candidate faces a Bears’ secondary that allowed a 116.9 QB rating and 9-0 TD-INT rate from Weeks 9-13. There’s blowout potential here and with that comes a monster day for Hurts.

Right behind Hurts, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott are among the elite plays in our fantasy QB rankings for Week 15. Allen hung 400 passing yards with two touchdowns in his last meeting with Miami and this figures to be a high-scoring affair. Elsewhere, Herbert will have Keenan Allen and Mike Williams against a Tennessee secondary that allowed 307.4 pass ypg with eight touchdowns and a 91.3 QB rating from Weeks 9-13.

Prescott is one of our favorite plays on Sunday. Before facing the Titans, Jacksonville surrendered an average 108.7 QB rating with a 9-1 TD-INT and 292.3 pass ypg to opposing passers. At a time when the Cowboys’ offense is clicking, Prescott could deliver a playoff-winning performance.

Week 15 fantasy sleepers – Quarterbacks

  • Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons
  • Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams

Keep an eye on Andy Dalton in Week 15. Opponents averaged a 94.3 passer rating against Atlanta’s defense in the first 13 games, paired with a 67.4% completion rate. While we’re not expecting a huge performance from Dalton, he offers a safe floor.

There’s more risk with Aaron Rodgers. Los Angeles locked down the Raiders’ passing game in the second half last Thursday, but that might be a greater reflection on Josh McDaniels. One game prior, Geno Smith racked up 348 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Rams.

Fantasy bust candidates in Week 15

  • Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs Denver Broncos
  • Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars vs Dallas Cowboys
  • Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs New York Jets

Diving toward the bottom of the Week 15 fantasy QB rankings, managers should prepare for disappointment from some familiar names. Arizona’s offense is stagnant and that won’t change vs a Broncos’ secondary that allowed just nine touchdown passes through its first 12 contests.

Lawrence is also in a difficult spot. The Cowboys’ pass rush will get a lot of pressure against Jacksonville’s offensive line, taking a lot of opportunities away from Lawrence. It could be even worse if Dallas jumps out to an early lead, with the Cowboys vs Vikings box score serving as an example of what can happen.

Lastly, Goff is facing one of the best pass defenses in football. For as good of an offensive coordinator as Ben Johnson is, New York’s talent and scheme should attack Goff’s weaknesses.

Week 15 fantasy RB rankings

NFL: New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Christian McCaffrey@ Seattle Seahawks
2Derrick Henry@ Los Angeles Chargers
3Dalvin Cookvs Indianapolis Colts
4Austin Ekelervs Tennessee Titans
5Saquon Barkley (Q)@ Washington Commanders
6Nick Chubbvs Baltimore Ravens
7Jonathan Taylor@ Minnesota Vikings
8Josh Jacobs (Q)vs New England Patriots
9Rhamondre Stevenson@ Las Vegas Raiders
10Miles Sandersvs Chicago Bears
11Isiah Pacheco@ Houston Texans
12Joe Mixon@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13Tony Pollard@ Jacksonville Jaguars
14Alvin Kamaravs Atlanta Falcons
15Aaron Jonesvs Los Angeles Rams
16James Conner@ Denver Broncos
17Ezekiel Elliott@ Jacksonville Jaguars
18Travis Etiennevs Dallas Cowboys
19Dameon Pierce (Q)vs Kansas City Chiefs
20Najee Harris@ Carolina Panthers
21Jamaal Williams@ New York Jets
22Kenneth Walker III (Q)vs San Francisco 49ers
23David Montgomeryvs Philadelphia Eagles
24Michael Cartervs Detroit Lions
25D’Onta Foremanvs Pittsburgh Steelers
26D’Andre Swift@ New York Jets
27Raheem Mostert@ Buffalo Bills
28Brian Robinson Jrvs New York Giants
29Cordarrelle Patterosn@ New Orleans Saints
30Devin Singletaryvs Miami Dolphins
Week 15 fantasy football rankings based on 0.5 PPR

Christian McCaffrey is No. 1 in the Week 15 fantasy RB rankings and there isn’t any hesitation with it. With Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve, Kyle Shanahan is building the offense around McCaffrey and Brock Purdy is determined to get him the football. On Thursday Night Football, expect McCaffret to explode against a Seahawks’ defense that allowed 155.3 rush ypg and 16 rushing touchdowns through its first 12 contests

For similar reasons, Derrick Henry can be a matchup-winning play on Sunday. The Chargers’ defense is allowing more than 150 rushing yards per game this season and more than 5 yards per carry. Henry will once again be the focal point of the Titans’ offense in a potential blowup spot.

Week 15 RB sleepers

  • Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans
  • Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers
  • Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles vs Chicago Bears

Few will likely be higher on Isiah Pacheco. The 22-year-old running back has averaged 16 plus touches per game in the last five weeks. It’s clear the Kansas City Chiefs trust him and that makes him a must-start against the worst run defense in the NFL (2,029 yards, 15 touchdowns allowed in 12 games)

Much like his teammate in the backfield, Miles Sanders is a top-10 player in Sportsnaut’s Week 15 fantasy rankings. Consider that from Weeks 8-13, Chicago allowed 142.3 rush ypg and 11 touchdowns in just six contests. Sanders can turn 15 carries into 70-plus yards and a score.

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 15 – Wide Receivers

RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Tyreek Hill@ Buffalo Bills
2Justin Jeffersonvs Indianapolis Colts
3Stefon Diggsvs Miami Dolphins
4CeeDee Lamb@ Jacksonville Jaguars
5A.J. Brown@ Chicago Bears
6Ja’Marr Chase@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7Jaylen Waddle@ Buffalo Bills
8Davante Adamsvs New England Patriots
9Tee Higgins (Q)@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10Chris Olavevs Atlanta Falcons
11Amari Coopervs Baltimore Ravens
12Michael Pittman Jr@ Minnesota Vikings
13Amon-Ra St. Brown@ New York Jets
14DeAndre Hopkins@ Denver Broncos
15Keenan Allenvs Tennessee Titans
16Terry McLaurinvs New York Giants
17DeVonta Smith@ Chicago Bears
18Garrett Wilsonvs Detroit Lions
19Mike Williamsvs Tennessee Titans
19Chris Godwinvs Cincinnati Bengals
20Tyler Lockettvs San Francisco 49ers
21Mike Evansvs Cincinnati Bengals
22DK Metcalfvs San Francisco 49ers
23Brandon Aiyuk@ Seattle Seahawks
24D.J. Moorevs Pittsburgh Steelers
25Christian Kirkvs Dallas Cowboys
26Michael Gallup@ Jacksonville Jaguars
27Adam Thielenvs Indianapolis Colts
28Marquise Brown@ Denver Broncos
29JuJu Smith-Schuster@ Houston Texans
30Christian Watsonvs Los Angeles Rams
31Gabe Davisvs Miami Dolphins
32Jerry Jeudyvs Arizona Cardinals
33Allen Lazardvs Los Angeles Rams
34Courtland Suttonvs Arizona Cardinals
35Diontae Johnson@ Carolina Panthers
Week 15 fantasy WR rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring

At the top of the Week 15 fantasy WR rankings, there is an obvious focus on the Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills game. While the two teams only combined for 40 points in Week 3, it came with nearly 600 yards through the air. Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are all elite plays.

Moving further down the list, there are reasons to temper expectations for Amon-Ra St. Brown, DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams. New York is allowing the third-fewest yards per game (121.2) to receivers and its pass rush could limit Goff.

For similar reasons, Adams and Hopkins have lower ceilings than the average week. Denver allowed just six touchdowns to wide receivers through its first 12 games, allowing the fewest fantasy points to wideouts. Meanwhile, Bill Belichick will make the Raiders’ offense win without Adams being its focal point of the passing game.

As for some sleepers at wide receiver, players who could surpass expectations because of favorable matchups, D.J. Moore vs the Steelers’ secondary and JuJu Smith-Schuster taking on Houston’s pass defense are two FLEX plays that offer WR2 upside.

Week 15 fantasy TE rankings

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Travis Kelce@ Houston Texans
2Mark Andrews@ Cleveland Browns
3George Kittle@ Seattle Seahawks
4T.J. Hockensonvs Indianapolis Colts
5Greg Dulcichvs Arizona Cardinals
6Pat Freiermuth@ Carolina Panthers
7David Njokuvs Baltimore Ravens
8Dalton Schultz@ Jacksonville Jaguars
9Gerald Everettvs Tennessee Titans
10Tyler Conklinvs Detroit Lions
11Hayden Hurst (Q)vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12Chigoziem Okonkwo@ Los Angeles Chargers
13Dawson Knoxvs Miami Dolphins
14Evan Engramvs Dallas Cowboys
15Cole Kmetvs Philadelphia Eagles
16Taysom Hillvs Atlanta Falcons
17Tyler Higbee@ Green Bay Packers
18Robert Tonyanvs Los Angeles Rams
19Darren Waller (Q)vs New England Patriots
20Hunter Henry@ Las Vegas Raiders
Week 15 fantasy football ranked based on 0.5 PPR scoring

Matchup previews and sleepers for our fantasy tight end rankings will come out on Wednesday.

Week 15 fantasy kicker rankings

  1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns
  2. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins
  3. Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs Jacksonville Jaguars
  4. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans
  5. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots
  6. Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  7. Nick Folk, New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills
  9. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans
  10. Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings vs Indianapolis Colts
  11. Graham Gano, New York Giants vs Washington Commanders
  12. Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks
  13. Greg Zuerlein, New York Jets vs Detroit Lions
  14. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints
  15. Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos vs Arizona Cardinals

Week 15 fantasy D/ST rankings

