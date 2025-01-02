Detroit Lions cut bait with All-Pro ahead of Week 18 matchup with Vikings

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Entering the Week 18 NFL schedule at 14-2, the Detroit Lions are tied for the second-best record in the NFL. But one of the teams they’re tied with is on this week’s schedule in the most important Lions game of the season thus far.

But Detroit is making a roster change before the Vikings-Lions game kicks off on Sunday night.

Detroit Lions release Jamal Adams from practice squad

According to the Detroit Lions, former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams has been released from the practice squad. It ends a short tenure in Motor City for the 29-year-old Texas native after he joined the team’s practice squad on December 1, 2024.

Adams played in just two games with the Lions, starting both times. Yet, Adams only tallied three tackles. Despite starting both games, he only played a grand total of 20 snaps, which was only 17 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

It’s not the first time Adams has been released this season. He also received his walking papers from the Tennessee Titans after making three appearances and one start earlier this season. Only, that time, it was Adams who personally requested his release so he could pursue other opportunities.

