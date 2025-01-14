Two Jerry Jones favorites linked to Dallas Cowboys coach search, team legend claims job no longer coveted

A pair of Jerry Jones favorites have been linked to the Dallas Cowboys search for a new head coach. A job team great Troy Aikman believes has lost a lot of value.

The Cowboys 2024 campaign was a massive disappointment. After three straight 12-win seasons and evolving into a Super Bowl contender, injuries and underwhelming play from their expensive roster led to a discouraging 7-10 finish to the season.

Related: NFL insider reveals 2 reasons why Dallas Cowboys ousting Mike McCarthy now a bone-headed decision

Rumors of being fired have hovered over Mike McCarthy for the last year. Recent reports suggested the team’s strong finish to the season likely saved him from being ousted. However, those rumors proved to be incorrect. And the Cowboys made the surprising decision to oust the 61-year-old over a week after the regular season came to a close.

Now, the organization must begin a new search for a head coach. One that won’t include some of the top candidates in this year’s field since they could be wrapped up in long playoff runs this month. However, on Monday night, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter claimed that former offensive Kellen Moore and Cowboys legend Jason Witten are sure to be considered for the position in the days and weeks ahead.

Dallas Cowboys record (2024): 7-10

Troy Aikman says Dallas Cowboys seem like an organization with ‘no plan’

Troy Aikman on the Dallas Cowboys: "I thought Mike McCarthy would be the head coach, so this is a bit of a surprise for me today… It suggests that there's not a real plan… To say that it's a coveted job, I'm not sure I would necessarily agree with that." 🏈🔥🎙️#NFL pic.twitter.com/M6cmb1dOaO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 13, 2025

Following Schefter’s report on the ESPN broadcast of the Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams Wild Card game, Dallas great Troy Aikman was asked about the Cowboys situation. And while he thinks Moore would be a “logical” choice because of his history with the team, he isn’t sure the position is one many around the league want.

“I thought Mike McCarthy would be the head coach. So this is a bit of a surprise for me today that he’s not,” the Monday Night Football analyst said. “What went into those conversations that Schefter talked about I’m not exactly sure. But it suggests that there’s not a real plan. The fact that they haven’t had an interview with a Ben Johnson or an Aaron Glenn.”

Mike McCarthy record (Cowboys): 49-35

“… As far as a coveted job, I don’t know that that’s accurate. The Cowboys are a high profile team and whoever is the coach is going to get a lot of attention. But I think most football people who take over as head coach want to do it on their terms. And that’s hard to do [in Dallas].”

Moore has long been a favorite coach of Jones and his family. While Witten is one of the team’s most beloved players ever. Considering how the Dallas Cowboys boss operates, it certainly would not be a surprise if Moore is fast-tracked into the job once the Philadelphia Eagles season comes to a close.

Related: 5 Dallas Cowboys coaching candidates to replace Mike McCarthy