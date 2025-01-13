NFL insider reveals 2 reasons why Dallas Cowboys firing Mike McCarthy now a bone-headed decision

The Dallas Cowboys surprisingly fired head coach Mike McCarthy on Monday. But a notable insider explains two reasons why the decision coming now was foolish.

The Cowboys 2024 campaign was a massive disappointment. After three straight 12-win seasons and evolving into a Super Bowl contender, injuries and underwhelming play from their expensive roster led to a discouraging 7-10 finish to the season.

Rumors of being fired have hovered over Mike McCarthy for the last year. Recent reports suggested the team’s strong finish to the season likely saved him from being ousted. However, those rumors proved to be incorrect. And the Cowboys made the surprising decision to fire the 61-year-old over a week after the regular season came to a close.

That decision to wait has also cost them the chance to interview three elite head coach candidates in this hiring period.

Dallas Cowboys record (2024): 7-10

Following McCarthy’s firing, Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed that “Bill Belichick would have been interested in the Cowboys’ job. And it’s believed that Dallas would have been interested in him, had he known the position would become available.”

Schultz claimed that in back-channel conversations the New England Patriots legend had with Dallas, there was never any indication the job might become available. It is part of why he ended up taking over the top job for North Carolina’s football program.

Mike McCarthy record (Cowboys): 49-35

However, that isn’t all. Schultz also mentioned that since Cowboys owner Jerry Jones waited so long to make a decision, he cost himself the chance to speak with two of the best head coach candidates this year. Those being Detroit Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. Both took several interviews while their team was on a bye this past week.

Now, if the Dallas Cowboys want to talk to either, they will have to wait until the Lions are eliminated from the NFL Playoffs. That may not happen until next month. By then, the pair may have made decisions to become the head coach of other franchises.

