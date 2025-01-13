Ranking Mike McCarthy’s best NFL landing spots

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

After months of players and even team owner Jerry Jones hyping up Mike McCarthy, the Dallas Cowboys have officially decided to move on from their head coach. That not only means there are now six NFL head coaching vacancies, but it could have a cascading effect on the hiring cycle.

Of course, the Cowboys will now need a new head coach, who will immediately have sky-high expectations. But now McCarthy also immediately becomes one of the best head coaching candidates available, but which job should he target? Below, we rank the five best options for coach McCarthy.

Worst option for Mike McCarthy – 5. Las Vegas Raiders

While Tom Brady is doing his best to help restore respect in the desert, the Las Vegas Raiders don't have a franchise quarterback. Stuck with the sixth overall pick, barring a trade up, it might be difficult for them to acquire one in the 2025 NFL Draft too. That makes this job risky for any head coach, including Mike McCarthy.

4. New York Jets

The Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams connection makes the New York Jets an intriguing option for Mike McCarthy. But how badly does this trio want a reunion? That could be a key factor that drives McCarthy's interest. However, if he wants to step back into a nice comfort zone, the Jets could have a stronger chance than others on this list.

3. New Orleans Saints

While Derek Carr will turn 34 next season, he's still an above-average quarterback that a coach like Mike McCarthy can win with. While other needs have to be addressed, the New Orleans Saints have a solid foundation that could help spur a quick turnaround if the right coach gets involved.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

One job that should have a strong appeal to Mike McCarthy is the Jacksonville Jaguars' vacancy. All the pieces are in place for this offense to take off with McCarthy at the helm. Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, and Brian Thomas Jr. make for great building blocks. If the Jags could stock up on offensive linemen and restore the defense, they might be able to compete for a playoff spot next season.

Best landing spot for Mike McCarthy – 1. Chicago Bears

