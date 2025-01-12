Chicago Bears seeking to interview top college football coach

Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

Just as expected, the Chicago Bears are casting a wide net as they search for a new head coach to replace Matt Eberflus. Mike Vrabel is off the board, which means there are only five head coaching vacancies left, and there are a lot of interesting candidates.

So far, the Bears have lined up 11 head coaching interviews. Among them are former Bears legend Ron Rivera, Kliff Kingsbury (who has ties to Caleb Williams), Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Todd Monken, Joe Brady, Mike Kafka, Anthony Weaver, Drew Petzing, Pete Carroll, and even Vrabel before he got hired in New England.

But now there’s another candidate the Bears would like to speak to, though he likely won’t be available for at least another week due to other responsibilities.

Chicago Bears express interest in Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chicago Bears now want to interview Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s Marcus Freman for their head coaching vacancies. It’s not the first time Freeman has emerged as a possible NFL head coaching candidate, but he’s only ever worked at the college level.

“I am told the team wants to interview Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman for the job. Freeman is in the midst of a magical run with the Fighting Irish to the national championship game. Obviously unlikely that he would entertain NFL overtures prior to that game, a week from tomorrow against Ohio State. But the Bears have done extensive research for months on Marcus Freeman. He’s only 39 years old. Would not be a shock if at some point he considers going to the NFL.” Tom Pelissero on Chicago Bears’ interest in Marcus Freeman

The Bears are looking to interview Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman for their HC opening, per @TomPelissero. pic.twitter.com/fjujUFyVKW — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 12, 2025

As mentioned, Freeman has never had an NFL job before, but that doesn’t seem to be impacting Chicago’s thought process as they continue vetting candidates. Yet, if the Bears do have Freeman near the top of their list, they’ll likely have to remain patient since the national championship doesn’t kick off until January 20th.

