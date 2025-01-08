Buzz builds of Chicago Bears making ‘surprise’ head coaching hire

Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

Which head coach will the Chicago Bears hire? It’s bound to be one of the biggest questions of the NFL offseason. Everyone wants to know how this organization will help Caleb Williams reach his max potential, and his next head coach will have a heavy hand in that process, even if it’s not an offensive specialist.

Team president Kevin Warren and general manager Ryan Poles have a big task ahead, and the latter has already noted a willingness to make an unconventional decision, even if it means trading for a current NFL head coach.

Yet, some feel the Bears will do something else that’s outside the box, such as hiring someone most would have never predicted.

Related: NFL coaching carousel 2025: NFL coaching vacancies, interview tracker

Is there a surprise Chicago Bears coaching hire coming?

Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears are casting a wide net in their head coaching search. So far, they’ve received permission to interview several candidates. While the Dallas Cowboys denied permission to speak with Mike McCarthy, the Bears are moving forward with plans to interview Mike Vrabel, Aaron Glenn, Pete Carroll, Mike Kafka, and Drew Petzing. But many others are expected to join the fray.

Still, just from that initial interview list, there are already a few surprises. These include Coach Carroll, who spent the 2024 season away from football after surprisingly being fired from the Seattle Seahawks, but at least he’d bring a Super Bowl ring as a head coach with him.

Other surprises include Mike Kafka, the New York Giants’ offensive coordinator. Is the 37-year-old former NFL QB really ready to be a head coach? Kevin O’Connell’s pulling it off, but is Kafka of the same mold? The same could be said about Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who’s also 37 and has spent just two seasons as a coordinator.

Yet, if the Bears want to find the next up-and-coming bright offensive mind, speaking to top coordinators is the way to go, even if they’re inexperienced.

But some, like popular NFL Network sports personality Kyle Brandt, are trying to warn the public to watch out for a surprise coaching hire from the Bears this offseason.

I’m telling you. They’re going to hire someone surprising. https://t.co/sgIRFNkBvd — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) January 8, 2025

Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025: Identifying top NFL head coach candidates, including Ben Johnson

Color us intrigued. It’s become cliche to say, but the Bears can’t afford to get this coaching hire wrong. Just look at the Jaguars, who are still trying to maximize Trevor Lawrence’s potential four years after making him the No. 1 overall pick. Lawrence, counting an interim, has had three different head coaches, and the 2025 season will mark his fourth, yet he’s only made one playoff appearance.

Chicago wants to avoid the same fate for Williams, and nailing their hire will have a major impact on his future in the Windy City.

Related: Chicago Bears could trade for their next head coach: 5 possible options