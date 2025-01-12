Tom Brady begging top NFL coaching candidate to consider Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

When the Las Vegas Raiders fired Antonio Pierce after just one season as head coach, many believed it was a sign that they wanted Mike Vrabel. The dots connected thanks to his former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady, being a minority owner of the Raiders and reportedly having a heavy hand in the team’s direction.

Yet, those dreams were dashed on Sunday morning when the Patriots executed a deal to make Vrabel their next head coach. However, Brady is reportedly on the recruiting trail, trying to sell the idea of coaching the Raiders to arguably the next best head coaching candidate.

Tom Brady ‘imploring’ Ben Johnson to consider Las Vegas Raiders HC job

We know the Las Vegas Raiders won’t be getting Mike Vrabel. But they could still end up with one of the best coaching candidates of the 2025 hiring cycle.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Tom Brady is “imploring” Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to consider the Raiders’ vacancy.

“My understanding is the name to watch is (Ben) Johnson. They are said to be enamored with him. Tom Brady has loomed large, recruiting Ben Johnson, imploring him to take the interview and consider the Raiders. Johnson is said to at least be interested. We would for sure keep an eye on this one.” Ian Rapoport on Ben Johnson and the Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has been "imploring" Lions OC Ben Johnson to consider the Raiders HC opening, per @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/fveFVfB9nz — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 12, 2025

Johnson has already interviewed with the Raiders, so he remains a viable candidate. However, with Vrabel off the board, Johnson is likely viewed as the most sought-after candidate in this year’s hiring cycle, and there are only five vacancies left.

