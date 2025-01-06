Chicago Bears want to interview former Super Bowl-winning head coach

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now that the regular season is over, teams can finally start requesting interviews for the top NFL head coaching candidates. That includes the Chicago Bears, who knew long ago that they’d be embarking on a head coaching search this offseason once they fired Matt Eberflus after a 4-8 start.

Interim coach Thomas Brown took over after previously serving as the team’s offensive coordinator, but he’s viewed as an extreme longshot to land the full-time gig. But now we’re learning some of the candidates that the Bears are interested in, which includes a coach with a Super Bowl ring.

Chicago Bears request Mike McCarthy interview and there could be mutual interest

Mike McCarthy spent 13 seasons coaching the Green Bay Packers, where he led them to a 125-77-2 record during the regular season. As if reaching the playoffs in 9-of-13 seasons wasn’t impressive enough, he also captured a Super Bowl win at the end of the 2010 season. But after a 4-7-1 start in 2018, the Packers moved on from their longtime coach.

Now, McCarthy has a chance to return to the NFC North, this time with the Chicago Bears, where he’d get to show the Packers what they’re missing out on twice per season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears have requested to interview McCarthy for their head coaching vacancy. While McCarthy’s contract is expiring, it won’t actually end until January 14. This means the Dallas Cowboys have to grant the Bears permission to speak with McCarthy, at least until the 14th.

There’s no word yet on if the Cowboys plan to let McCarthy speak with other teams, but both sides have expressed an interest in continuing their partnership through 2025 too. Yet, no contract extension has been agreed on.

However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler indicates that there are “some around the league who believe” McCarthy would have a genuine interest in coaching the Bears. As mentioned, he’d get to land right in the thick of a rivalry against his former team, plus he’d get to work with Caleb Williams.

